Global AI Protein Design Market Report 2026-2033 Generative AI Fuels 35.3% CAGR And A $20.9 Billion Biologics Opportunity By 2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Protein Design Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global AI protein design market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.5 billion in 2026 to USD 20.9 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 35.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rapid advances in generative AI, deep learning, and protein foundation models.

Growing demand for faster protein engineering and biologics discovery is accelerating the adoption of AI-based protein design across the life sciences industry. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using advanced computational platforms to streamline drug discovery, therapeutic protein development, antibody optimization, enzyme engineering, and synthetic biology research. These technologies can support more efficient candidate identification, improve development workflows, and expand opportunities for designing proteins with targeted properties.

North America led the global AI protein design market with a revenue share of 44.8% in 2025. The region's position reflects strong investment in artificial intelligence, an established biotechnology sector, extensive research activity, and the early adoption of AI-enabled drug discovery platforms. Continued collaboration among technology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology developers, contract research organizations, and academic institutions is expected to support further market development.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes market trends across technology, protein type, application, end use, and geography from 2021 to 2033.



Technology: Generative AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Protein Language Models, and Other AI Technologies

Protein Type: Therapeutic Proteins, Antibodies, Enzymes, Peptides, Vaccines, and Other Proteins

Application: Drug Discovery, Protein Engineering, De Novo Protein Design, Antibody Design, and Enzyme Design End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and CROs

Generative AI and protein language models are expected to remain important areas of market growth as organizations seek scalable approaches to protein structure prediction, sequence generation, candidate optimization, and molecular design. Therapeutic proteins, antibodies, enzymes, peptides, and vaccines represent key protein categories benefiting from continued AI innovation. Drug discovery and protein engineering are also positioned as major application areas due to rising research investment and the need to reduce development timelines.

Regional Coverage

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Asia Pacific is expected to present significant opportunities as biotechnology investment increases across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Europe also remains an important market, supported by pharmaceutical research, academic innovation, and expanding adoption of computational biology. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) offer emerging opportunities as research capabilities and life sciences infrastructure continue to develop.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of the AI protein design market across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts for evaluating market potential

Assessment of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of key participants

Insights into product innovation and evolving technology adoption Actionable intelligence to support investment, expansion, and partnership decisions

The report enables pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, research institutions, CROs, investors, and technology providers to assess the competitive environment and identify potential revenue opportunities. Its analysis of AI protein design market trends, regional performance, technology adoption, and application demand supports strategic planning in a rapidly evolving sector.

Companies Featured



Absci Corp.

Arzeda Corporation

Cradle

EvolutionaryScale (acquired by Biohub)

Generate:Biomedicines

Insilico Medicine

Isomorphic Labs

Profluent

Schrodinger, Inc. XtalPi Holdings

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