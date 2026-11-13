Thailand B2B Buy Now Pay Later Market And Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2026 Update B2B BNPL GMV To Reach US$4.46 Billion By 2030 At A 17.7% CAGR

Thailand's B2B BNPL payments market is expected to grow by 27.8% annually to reach US$1.90 billion in 2025. Adoption continues to accelerate as businesses seek flexible payment solutions for procurement, inventory management, and trade transactions.

The medium to long-term outlook remains strong, supported by increasing demand for alternative business financing across Thailand. B2B BNPL payment adoption is forecast to record a CAGR of 17.7% during 2026-2030, with gross merchandise value rising from US$1.90 billion in 2025 to US$4.46 billion by 2030.

The report provides a detailed, data-centric assessment of the Thailand B2B Buy Now Pay Later market, including its size, growth dynamics, competitive landscape, and emerging commercial opportunities. Featuring more than 45 KPIs, the analysis examines gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction across key market segments.

Historical data for 2021-2024 and forecast data for 2025-2030 enable organizations to evaluate market development, identify adoption patterns, and assess future business and investment opportunities. The research is based on industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to deliver structured, unbiased market intelligence.

Market Coverage

The report evaluates Thailand's B2B BNPL market across end-use sectors, retail product categories, sales channels, and company sizes. It includes market size and forecast data for 2021-2030, supported by trend analysis of gross merchandise value, transaction volumes, and average transaction values.



Retail: Analysis of B2B BNPL market size, transaction activity, average value per transaction, and growth forecasts.

Manufacturing: Assessment of payment adoption and financing demand across manufacturing procurement and supply chains.

Transport and Logistics: Evaluation of B2B BNPL usage for transportation, logistics, and related operational expenditure.

Professional Services: Market analysis covering payment trends and financing activity within professional service businesses.

Industrial Applications: Review of B2B BNPL spending across industrial procurement and commercial applications.

Healthcare: Examination of deferred payment adoption across healthcare-related business transactions. Other Sectors: Coverage of additional industries contributing to Thailand's B2B BNPL market growth.

Retail Product Category Analysis

The retail segment is examined across seven product categories, providing visibility into B2B BNPL spending patterns and gross merchandise value trends. Categories covered include:



Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products Other retail categories

Sales Channel and Company Size Segmentation

The report assesses market distribution across the Online Channel and POS Channel, including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts through 2030. This analysis helps businesses understand how B2B BNPL transactions are evolving across digital and physical points of sale.

Company size segmentation covers Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. The data highlights differences in adoption, market share, and spending patterns, enabling providers, investors, and other stakeholders to identify the most attractive customer segments.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Assess Thailand's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market using gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction data for 2021-2030.

End-Use Sector Analysis: Compare adoption and spending across retail, manufacturing, transport and logistics, professional services, industrial applications, healthcare, and other sectors.

Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Identify category-level spending trends and growth opportunities within the retail market.

Channel Insights: Evaluate market activity across online and POS sales channels using historical trends and forward-looking forecasts.

Company Size Analysis: Understand adoption patterns among Small, Medium, and Large Enterprises. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access an analytics-ready databook containing historical and forecast values across all covered segments.

The report is designed to support financial institutions, B2B BNPL providers, technology companies, retailers, manufacturers, investors, and strategic decision-makers seeking to understand Thailand's expanding business payment ecosystem. Its structured market forecasts and segment-level analysis provide a clear foundation for evaluating growth strategies, partnership opportunities, competitive positioning, and investment potential through 2030.

Key Attributes

