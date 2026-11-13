China B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market And Investment Databook, Q2 2026 Update - 45+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2030 GMV To Reach US$71.69 Billion By 2030

China's B2B Buy Now, Pay Later market is expected to record annual growth of 21.2%, reaching US$33.97 billion in 2025. Adoption continues to accelerate as businesses seek flexible payment solutions for procurement, supply chain finance, and domestic and international trade transactions.

The medium to long-term outlook remains strong, with B2B BNPL payment value forecast to achieve a CAGR of 15.5% during 2026-2030. Gross merchandise value is projected to rise from US$33.97 billion in 2025 to US$71.69 billion by 2030, supported by platform-led financing, policy backing, digital supply chain integration, and expanding cross-border commerce.

Platform Ecosystems Shape China's B2B BNPL Market

China operates the largest B2B BNPL market in Asia by transaction volume. Unlike Western markets, the domestic industry is organised primarily through ecosystems controlled by state-linked enterprises, major technology companies, and licensed financial institutions. Ant Group, JD Finance, and bank-affiliated supply chain finance platforms provide integrated payment-term products to SME suppliers participating in anchor buyer programs sponsored by state-owned enterprises and large private manufacturers.

Supply chain finance platforms benefit from State Council policy guidance designed to increase financing access for SME suppliers. Policy banks, including China Development Bank, provide wholesale funding to eligible platforms, creating structural cost advantages for established operators. Access to anchor buyer relationships, regulatory support, proprietary transaction data, and lower-cost capital is expected to keep the market concentrated among licensed platforms over the next 2-4 years.

Agricultural B2B BNPL Presents a Significant Growth Opportunity

Agriculture is emerging as an important addressable segment for B2B BNPL providers. Platforms including JD Agriculture and Pinduoduo's Duomai Business are developing payment-term products for seeds, fertiliser, equipment, and other agri-input purchases. Underwriting incorporates agricultural purchase histories, platform transaction records, and rural credit cooperative data to assess seasonal financing requirements.

China's rural revitalisation strategy is encouraging digital platforms with established rural reach to expand financial services for farmers, agri-SMEs, and processing businesses. Continued growth in rural internet penetration and digital supply chain participation is expected to support further adoption across agricultural commerce.

Regulation Favors Licensed and Well-Capitalised Providers

The People's Bank of China and CBIRC have strengthened oversight of online lending since 2021. Platforms offering credit products must hold appropriate banking or lending licences, maintain sufficient capital, and comply with national credit reporting requirements. Providers unable to satisfy these conditions have pursued bank partnerships, obtained licences, or exited the market.

The restructuring of Ant Group established a broader regulatory precedent requiring fintech platforms that provide credit at scale to assume appropriate capital obligations. These requirements have increased operating costs for independent providers and reinforced the position of large, licensed companies.

International entrants face additional challenges, including data localisation rules, cross-border data transfer restrictions, and credit-provider licensing requirements. China's Personal Information Protection Law and Data Security Law also impose strict controls on the collection, storage, use, and transfer of financial data used in B2B BNPL underwriting.

Competitive Landscape



Ant Group: Mybank provides automated supply chain financing backed by a commercial banking licence. Following regulatory restructuring, Ant Group has resumed growth of its SME finance portfolio under revised governance and capital frameworks.

JD Finance: JingDong Digits Technology provides supply chain credit across the JD.com supplier ecosystem. Its access to logistics, warehouse, and transaction data supports underwriting across industrial, apparel, electronics component, and consumer goods supply chains.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China: ICBC has expanded digital supply chain finance for SME suppliers in automotive and manufacturing industries.

PingPong: The cross-border export fintech provides payment terms, foreign currency settlement, and renminbi disbursement for Chinese exporters. Its integrations include Alibaba International, Shopee, and TikTok Shop merchant platforms. Airwallex: The cross-border payments platform offers multi-currency settlement and embedded B2B payment-term capabilities for Chinese manufacturers and international buyers.

Domestic competition remains concentrated within platform ecosystems, while cross-border B2B BNPL is more competitive. Export fintech providers are expanding services for Chinese manufacturers that offer payment terms to overseas buyers while receiving immediate renminbi settlement.

Market Outlook and Emerging Developments

Ant Group, JD Finance, and state bank-affiliated platforms are expected to retain leading positions during the next 2-4 years. Growth will be driven primarily by extending existing infrastructure into agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and additional supply chain verticals rather than by the entry of standalone providers.

Cross-border B2B BNPL will expand alongside Chinese exports and increased international e-commerce activity. Export fintech companies are expected to broaden their financial product portfolios, payment integrations, and currency settlement capabilities.

The expansion of the PBOC credit registry to include NBFC and fintech lending data will improve visibility into credit extensions, repayment performance, and defaults. In addition, the digital yuan (e-CNY) may provide a government-backed settlement layer for future domestic B2B BNPL transactions. Updated State Administration of Foreign Exchange requirements will continue to influence cross-border providers through enhanced registration and payment-flow reporting obligations.

Report Coverage

The report provides data-driven analysis of China's B2B BNPL industry using more than 45 KPIs. It evaluates gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value using historical data for 2021-2024 and forecasts for 2025-2030.

Market segmentation covers retail, manufacturing, transport and logistics, professional services, industrial applications, healthcare, and other end-use sectors. Retail analysis includes electronics & accessories, office supplies, cleaning products, fashion & apparel, beauty & personal care, pantry & food products, and other categories.

The report also examines online and POS sales channels, along with adoption patterns among small, medium, and large enterprises. Its analytics-ready dataset supports competitive benchmarking, market entry planning, investment assessment, strategic forecasting, and identification of growth opportunities across China's evolving B2B BNPL market.

Key Attributes

