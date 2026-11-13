Forcendra Holding Limited Announces 1-For-5 Reverse Share Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)today announced that its board of directors (the“Board”) has approved a combination, or reverse share split, of the Company's issued Class A ordinary shares of no par value each (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”) at a ratio of one-for-five (1-for-5) (the“Reverse Share Split”). The Reverse Share Split was approved by Resolution of Directors, and no further shareholder approval is required. The Reverse Share Split is expected to become effective on November 16, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET, subject to Nasdaq approval, and the Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on November 17, 2026 under the Company's existing symbol“FCDH.” The number of issued and outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares will change from 4,562,632 shares (pre-split) to approximately 912,526 shares (post-split), subject to adjustment for the rounding of fractional entitlements. In connection with the Reverse Share Split, the Class A Ordinary Shares have been assigned a new CUSIP number, G9517U129, which has been approved and made eligible for deposit and book-entry settlement through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).

At the effective time of the Reverse Share Split, every five (5) issued Class A Ordinary Shares will be automatically combined into one (1) Class A Ordinary Share of no par value. Shareholders who hold their shares in book-entry form or in“street name” through a bank, broker or other nominee will not be required to take any action, and their positions will be adjusted automatically, subject to their nominee's procedures. Transhare Corporation, the Company's transfer agent and the keeper of its register of members, will update the register of members to give effect to the Reverse Share Split, and shareholders holding certificated shares may contact Transhare Corporation regarding the exchange of their share certificates. No fractional shares will be issued. Any shareholder who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will, if the fraction is equal to one-half or more, receive one whole Class A Ordinary Share, and any fraction of less than one-half will be cancelled.

The Reverse Share Split is intended to increase the per-share trading price of the Class A Ordinary Shares so that the Company continues to satisfy the US$1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv). Upon effectiveness, the number of issued and outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares will be reduced from 4,562,632 shares to approximately 912,526 shares, subject to adjustment for the rounding of fractional entitlements. The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Class A Ordinary Shares of no par value, and the Reverse Share Split will not change the Company's authorized share capital or the no par value of the Class A Ordinary Shares. The Reverse Share Split will affect all holders of Class A Ordinary Shares uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage ownership interest, except to the extent of the rounding of fractional entitlements. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of Class A Ordinary Shares reserved for issuance under the Company's equity incentive plans, and to the number of shares subject to, and the exercise or conversion price of, outstanding options, restricted share units, warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire Class A Ordinary Shares, in accordance with the terms of the applicable plan or instrument.

About Forcendra Holding Limited

Forcendra Holding Limited (formerly known as VS MEDIA Holdings Limited) (Nasdaq: FCDH) manages a global network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. These creators include influencers, key opinion leaders (KOLs), bloggers and other content creators who build fan bases on social platforms. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding the receipt of Nasdaq approval for, and the timing, implementation and expected effects of, the Reverse Share Split and the Company's continued listing on Nasdaq, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words“believe,”“forecast,”“project,”“intend,”“expect,”“plan,”“should,”“would,” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Reverse Share Split does not result in a sustained increase in the trading price of the Class A Ordinary Shares or that the Company is unable to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Forcendra Holding Limited – Investor Relations

3 International Business Park #03-29, Nordic European Centre

Singapore 609927

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