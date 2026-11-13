Logansport Financial Corp. Announces An Increase In Fourth Quarter Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $.50 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2026. This represents a 11.11% increase from the previous quarter. President and CEO Chad Higgins commented that“This increase in the divided is a result of the investments in the bank's facilities, technology, and customers over the last few years paying off. The increased dividend represents the bank's appreciation of our loyal shareholders.”
Contact: Kristie Richey
The dividend is payable on January 11, 2027 to the holders of record on December 10, 2026.
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
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