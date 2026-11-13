Australia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Market And Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2026 Update, 45+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2030 GMV To Reach US$11.52 Billion As Embedded Finance Scales

Australia's B2B Buy Now, Pay Later market is expected to expand by 22.8% annually to reach US$5.80 billion in 2025. Growth is projected to remain strong over the medium to long-term, with B2B BNPL payment value forecast to record a CAGR of 13.8% during 2026-2030. Gross merchandise value is expected to increase to US$11.52 billion by 2030.

The report identifies Australia as the most developed B2B BNPL market in the Asia-Pacific region. High SME digital adoption, established fintech infrastructure and demand from capital-intensive industries are supporting market expansion. Resources, construction, agriculture, manufacturing and trade services are among the sectors creating significant opportunities for providers of flexible business payment solutions.

Accounting Software Integration Drives B2B BNPL Adoption

Integration with Xero and MYOB is emerging as a primary distribution channel for B2B BNPL providers in Australia. Butn's integration with Xero enables businesses to convert outstanding invoices into financing through their existing accounting workflow. Access to established financial data can streamline applications, reduce onboarding friction and lower customer acquisition costs.

Accounting platform partnerships are expected to gain further importance as embedded finance becomes more widely adopted by Australian SMEs. Providers without deep software integrations may face challenges matching the reach and efficiency of platform-based competitors. Xero and MYOB could also expand their proprietary financial services capabilities, increasing competition across the market.

Resources and Construction Create Sector-Specific Opportunities

Mining and resources supply chains represent a significant B2B BNPL growth vertical. SME suppliers frequently fund labour, equipment hire, inventory and consumables while waiting 60 to 90 days for payment from tier-one operators. Demand linked to lithium, iron ore, coal and energy projects has increased working capital requirements, while traditional SME credit facilities have not always kept pace with activity.

Continued investment in critical minerals infrastructure under the National Reconstruction Fund is expected to support further adoption. Providers with sector-specific underwriting models incorporating project award data and mining company payment histories may achieve stronger risk management and competitive differentiation.

Construction is another important market segment. State-based security of payment legislation provides a structured framework for progress payments, enabling providers to offer funding against certified claims. Lumi and Apricity Finance have developed products aligned with construction payment schedules, addressing liquidity pressures among subcontractors that may wait 30 to 60 days beyond payment certification.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Providers

Competition in Australia's B2B BNPL market is focused on integration depth, vertical specialisation and product capability rather than pricing. Domestic fintech providers have established meaningful transaction volumes, while major banks have been slower to introduce dedicated digital B2B BNPL products.



Butn (formerly Timelio): An ASX-listed provider focused on Xero-integrated invoice financing, B2B payment terms and supply chain finance for Australian businesses.

Lumi: An SME lending platform with B2B BNPL products designed for construction and trade services supply chains.

Octet: A B2B payments and supply chain finance provider offering cross-border payment terms for Australian importers purchasing from Asian suppliers.

Zip Business: The business-focused offering from Zip Co, supported by the group's established Australian merchant network. ANZ and NAB: Both banks have developed digital trade finance pilots for SME customers, signalling growing institutional interest in B2B BNPL-adjacent services.

Recent market developments include Butn's expansion into buyer-initiated supply chain finance and Octet's launch of a cross-border B2B payment and BNPL product for Australian SME importers. Zip Business has also expanded into New Zealand, using its existing merchant relationships to support distribution across the Tasman.

Market Outlook and Regulatory Developments

Over the next 2-4 years, market growth is expected to be driven by sector-specific products, accounting software integration and cross-border trade with suppliers in China, Vietnam and India. Major bank participation could intensify competition and place pressure on fintech margins. In response, specialist providers are expected to deepen their focus on industries requiring tailored underwriting and payment structures.

Consolidation is also anticipated as banks and accounting platform companies evaluate acquisitions or partnerships with established providers. Smaller B2B BNPL firms may become acquisition targets for institutions seeking technology, customer portfolios or sector expertise.

The regulatory environment continues to evolve. Consumer BNPL reforms have carved out B2B transactions, although ASIC continues to monitor SME lending practices. Updated guidance has reinforced expectations concerning affordability assessments for sole traders and small businesses where personal and business finances are commingled. APRA has also clarified credit risk management expectations for authorised deposit-taking institutions providing wholesale funding to fintech lenders. In addition, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has recommended clearer disclosure of lending providers when B2B BNPL is offered through digital marketplaces.

Report Coverage

The report provides data-centric analysis of Australia's B2B BNPL industry using more than 45 KPIs. It evaluates gross merchandise value, transaction volume and average value per transaction using historical data for 2021-2024 and forecasts for 2025-2030.

Market segmentation covers retail, manufacturing, transport and logistics, professional services, industrial applications, healthcare and other sectors. Retail analysis includes electronics & accessories, office supplies, cleaning products, fashion & apparel, beauty & personal care, pantry & food products and other categories.

The research also assesses online and POS sales channels, adoption among small, medium and large enterprises, and the 2025 market shares of key providers. Its analytics-ready dataset supports competitive benchmarking, investment assessment, strategic planning and evaluation of emerging opportunities across Australia's B2B BNPL ecosystem.

Key Attributes

