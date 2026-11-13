Global Crowd Analytics Market Report (2026 Edition): Size, Share And Forecast To 2030 AI Video Analytics And Smart-City Investment Drive 18% CAGR To US$9.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud, AI/ML-based predictive analytics and crowd-density and flow analytics lead growth, driven by smart-city, transport and public-safety investment

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Crowd Analytics Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crowd analytics market is valued at approximately US$4.2 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately US$9.6 billion by 2030, representing an 18% CAGR during 2026-2030. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by rising public-safety requirements, smart-city modernization, transportation-infrastructure development and growing demand for real-time crowd intelligence.

North America accounts for approximately 37% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional crowd analytics market. Its leadership reflects substantial investment in public-safety and transportation-security systems, as well as the early adoption of AI-based video analytics at airports, stadiums and city command centers. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing major region, driven by China's expanding smart-city and public-transport surveillance infrastructure and India's deployment of AI-enabled crowd-management systems across religious gatherings, railways and metro networks.

The market increased from an estimated US$2.0 billion in 2021 to US$4.2 billion in 2025, recording a historical CAGR of approximately 20%. Governments, transportation operators and venue owners have increased their use of computer-vision and sensor-based platforms to manage higher pedestrian and passenger volumes while improving operational oversight, security and emergency response capabilities.

Hardware leads the market by component, accounting for 42% of demand. Software is projected to be the fastest-growing component, expanding at approximately 19.5% CAGR as organizations scale AI-based analytics platforms. Computer vision and video analytics hold a 45% share by technology, while AI/ML-based predictive analytics is forecast to grow at approximately 20% CAGR.

Crowd monitoring and public safety represent the largest application category, with a 32% market share. Crowd-density and flow analytics is the fastest-growing application, advancing at approximately 19.8% CAGR. Cloud deployment accounts for 40% of the market and is also projected to record the strongest deployment growth at approximately 20.5% CAGR. Government and public safety is the largest end-user segment, representing 30% of demand, while transportation and airports are expected to be the fastest-growing end user at approximately 19.5% CAGR.

Major crowd analytics market trends include real-time crowd-density estimation, edge-AI processing, multi-camera tracking and privacy-preserving, anonymous people-counting technologies. Integration with building-management, access-control and transportation-management platforms is also increasing as organizations seek unified systems that support security, mobility planning and venue operations.

Market growth may be constrained by high implementation and infrastructure costs, data-privacy concerns, facial-recognition regulation and accuracy limitations in dense or occluded environments. Interoperability between legacy CCTV infrastructure and modern AI-based systems also remains a significant consideration for buyers and technology providers.

The competitive landscape includes established video-surveillance and building-technology companies such as NEC Corp, Axis Communications, Hikvision and Bosch. Specialized crowd- and video-analytics providers include BriefCam, Xovis, Vivacity Labs and Density. Competition is focused on detection accuracy, AI capability, integration breadth, privacy compliance and established public-sector relationships.

Looking ahead, continued investment in smart-city programs, airports, metro systems and railway infrastructure is expected to sustain double-digit crowd analytics market growth through 2030. Increasing demand for accurate, real-time and privacy-conscious crowd intelligence will create opportunities for vendors offering scalable cloud platforms, advanced predictive analytics and integrated security solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Crowd Analytics Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Crowd Analytics Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Crowd Analytics Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3 Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Component

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Deployment

3.6 By End User

4 Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5 Technology, Use Cases and Operational Insights

5.1 Crowd Analytics Technology Landscape

5.2 People Counting and Occupancy Analytics

5.3 Crowd Density and Flow Analytics

5.4 Video Analytics and Computer Vision

5.5 AI, Machine Learning and Predictive Crowd Analytics

5.6 Crowd Analytics in Transportation

5.7 Crowd Analytics in Retail, Events and Venues

5.8 Crowd Analytics for Smart Cities and Public Safety

5.9 Privacy, Ethics and Regulatory Considerations

5.10 Competitive Technology Positioning

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NEC Corporation

7.2 Axis Communications

7.3 Hikvision

7.4 Bosch

7.5 BriefCam

7.6 Xovis

7.7 Vivacity Labs

7.8 Density

8 Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [10]



List of Figures [13]

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