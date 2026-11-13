The 2024 EU AI Act Webinar Scheduled For December 2, 2027, Explaining What The Regulation Means For Healthcare, Drug Development And Medical Devices
Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The 2024 EU AI Act (Dec 2, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has opened registration for“The 2024 EU AI Act”, a 90-minute online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on December 2, 2027. Led by independent consultant Dr. Cheryl Barton, the session explains how the EU AI Act will affect the healthcare sector. This includes how AI systems used in drug development and medical device commercialisation may be classed as high-risk, and what information regulators will require.
Key Event Facts
- Course: The 2024 EU AI Act Date: December 2, 2027 Time: 12:00-13:30 GMT Format: Live online, 90 minutes CPD: 1 hour Speaker: Dr. Cheryl Barton
What the Session Covers
The session opens with an overview of the EU AI Act and the EU's Coordinated Plan on Artificial Intelligence, and their potential impact on healthcare. It then explains what makes an AI system high-risk, with examples relevant to drug development and medical device commercialisation. Finally, it sets out the minimum information regulators will require in Fundamental Rights Impact Assessments (FRIAs) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), along with measures for protecting personal data.
Why You Should Attend
- Understand the EU AI Act and the EU Coordinated Plan on Artificial Intelligence Identify what makes an AI system high-risk in drug development and medical devices Learn the minimum information regulators expect in FRIAs and DPIAs Review measures for protecting personal data in AI-enabled healthcare Gain a concise regulatory briefing in 90 minutes, with 1 CPD hour
Who Should Attend
The session is designed for a diverse audience, including healthcare professionals, policymakers and anyone interested in how the EU AI Act will affect the healthcare sector.
Featured Speaker
- Dr. Cheryl Barton, independent consultant with over 35 years of research and business analysis experience. She has held senior research positions in academia and spent seven years at Merck, and was a senior equity analyst at ABN Amro. She founded PharmaVision in 2002 and writes for Pharmtech.
The session takes place on December 2, 2027. Healthcare, life sciences and policy professionals preparing for the EU AI Act can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.
For more information about this training visit
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