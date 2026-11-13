Global Data Center Capacity Availability Report Now Available - Reveals Why Marketed Availability And Campus Scale Do Not Equal Deliverable IT Capacity
Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Data Center Capacity Availability" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For enterprise buyers and AI infrastructure teams searching for data center capacity, the hardest question is not how much capacity is being built. It is how much can actually be delivered to them. This October 2026 report answers that question by separating structured deliverable capacity from marketed availability, future phases and capacity already committed to customers. It does not treat campus scale as vacant IT capacity, and it recognises that a future deliverable block may already be allocated to another customer.
Evidence You Can Act On
The report is built on named and dated evidence, explicit definitions and a documented source register. It includes a global availability snapshot, an analysis of operator concentration, and registers of current live opportunities and future and under-construction capacity. Contracted and excluded capacity is identified separately, so buyers can see what is genuinely available.
From Shortlist to Contract
A commercial qualification workflow helps buyers test each opportunity on unreserved capacity, contiguous space, power basis, cooling, timing and commercial terms. A risk and contradiction register flags where sources disagree. Missing information is treated as an evidence gap, not proof of absence, and the report advises readers to reconfirm availability, power rights and delivery commitments directly with counterparties.
Report Highlights
- Buyer problem and evidence framework Global quantified availability snapshot and operator concentration Current live, future and under-construction opportunities Contracted and excluded capacity Country profiles Commercial qualification workflow Risk and contradiction register, plus a detailed opportunity appendix
Who Should Read This Report
Enterprise capacity buyers, AI infrastructure teams, colocation operators and advisers.
Companies Featured
AVAIO, CleanArc, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Galaxy, Lefdal, maincubes, Prime, Prometheus, TeraWulf, UltraEdge and YCO.
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