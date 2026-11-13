Registration Now Open For Association Of Change Management Professionals® Change Sydney 2027

Change Sydney

Limited-Capacity Conference Expected to Sell Out

- Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive OfficerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) has officially opened registration for ACMP Change Sydney 2027, taking place March 3–4, 2027, at L'Aqua in Sydney's Darling Harbour. Marking ACMP's first in-person event in the region, the conference represents an exciting milestone for the organization's growing international community. With strictly limited seating, the event is expected to sell out, and change management professionals are encouraged to register early.Under the theme REDRAW. RECALIBRATE. RESHAPE: Navigating the Emerging Terrain of Change, the conference will bring together experienced change practitioners, industry leaders, and thought leaders from across Australia, New Zealand, and beyond to explore the forces transforming organizations and the change management profession."Bringing ACMP's first in-person conference to this region is an important milestone in our commitment to building a truly global community of change professionals," said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. "Change Sydney 2027 will create opportunities for practitioners to connect, share perspectives, and learn from one another while exploring how our profession can continue to evolve. We are excited to bring this experience to Sydney and look forward to welcoming our regional community."As technologies, workforces, and organizational environments continue to evolve, change professionals face new challenges and opportunities. Change Sydney 2027 will encourage participants to rethink established approaches, adapt their practices, and explore new ways to create meaningful impact.Through thought-provoking presentations, practical insights, interactive discussions, and peer networking, attendees will be challenged to:.REDRAW how they understand the changing landscape of organizations and society..RECALIBRATE their approaches to navigating increasingly complex change..RESHAPE the future of change management practice and its impact on organizations and communities."The future of change management depends on our willingness to challenge assumptions, embrace new perspectives, and continually strengthen our practice," said Samantha Rykers, MCMPTM, CCMP, ACMP Board Member (Australia). "Change Sydney offers a unique opportunity for professionals across the region to come together, share their experiences, and help shape what comes next. With such limited seating, I encourage anyone interested in attending to secure their place as soon as possible."The conference will also feature an evening networking reception on Wednesday, March 3, providing attendees with an opportunity to build relationships, exchange ideas, and strengthen connections across the regional change management community.The full conference agenda, including speakers and session details, will be announced soon. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register now rather than wait for the program announcement, as seating is limited and the event is expected to reach capacity.ACMP MEMBERS RECEIVE PREFERRED REGISTRATION RATESACMP members enjoy discounted registration rates for Change Sydney 2027, along with year-round access to professional development, networking opportunities, resources, and a global community of change management professionals.NOT AN ACMP MEMBER? Join before registering to take advantage of preferred member pricing and the many benefits of belonging to the world's leading professional association dedicated to change management.Learn more about membership at .REGISTRATION & EVENT DETAILSEvent: ACMP Change Sydney 2027Dates: March 3–4, 2027Venue: L'Aqua, Dockside Group, Darling Harbour, Sydney, AustraliaTheme: REDRAW. RECALIBRATE. RESHAPE - Navigating the Emerging Terrain of ChangeRegistration includes conference programming, breakfast, breaks, lunch, and the Wednesday evening networking reception. Special rates are available for ACMP members, corporate members, and students/emerging professionals.Seating is strictly limited, and this event is expected to sell out. Register now to secure your place!REGISTER NOW:

Kergan Edwards-Stout

Association of Change Management Professionals

+ +1 714-552-2348

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Registration Now Open for Association of Change Management Professionals® Change Sydney 2027 News Provided By Association of Change Management Professionals November 13, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.