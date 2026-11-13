Peter Weisz Appointed Director Of Database Marketing At American Place Casino

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Place Casino announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Peter Weisz as Director of Database Marketing. In his new role, Peter will lead the property's guest analytics, loyalty program segmentation, direct marketing campaigns, and predictive data modeling to optimize guest engagement and drive sustainable revenue growth.Weisz brings nearly two decades of gaming industry experience in marketing strategy, player development, and data-driven customer acquisition. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Horseshoe Bossier City, directing marketing strategy, loyalty operations, public relations, and advertising. His 20-year career also includes pivotal leadership roles at renowned properties nationwide, including Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel, Tachi Palace Casino Resort, MGM Grand, and Bellagio.Holding a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Virginia, Peter specializes in applying scientific inquiry, predictive modeling, and machine learning architectures to casino marketing databases. His approach focuses on unlocking actionable guest behavioral insights, refining reinvestment strategies, and maximizing customer lifetime value.“I'm excited to join the team and help drive our marketing strategies forward. By leveraging data and innovation, we are uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class offers and unforgettable experiences for our guests," said Weisz.The transition to American Place also carries personal significance. With his maternal grandparents having lived in the Chicago area, the relocation brings back fond childhood memories of the region. Outside of his professional focus, family is central to Peter's life; he, his wife, and their 10 year-old daughter are avid travelers and diners who look forward to exploring the local communities and dining scenes across the greater Chicagoland area.American Place Casino is pleased to welcome Peter to the team. For more information on open leadership roles at American Place, visit americanplace/careers.###About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland's premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games, Harbor Poker Room, a sportsbook, three full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and year-round entertainment. Proudly recognized as a 2024, 2025, and 2026 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don't miss out on the action-head over to americanplace now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!

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Peter Weisz Appointed Director of Database Marketing at American Place Casino News Provided By American Place Casino November 13, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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