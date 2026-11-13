Wisconsin Herd To Host Native American Heritage Night On November 21

The Wisconsin Herd will wear these heritage jerseys on November 21. All jersey auction proceeds benefit Aambé Foundation.

Aambé Sports is the presenting sponsor of Native American Heritage Night.

All proceeds from the heritage jersey auction will go to Aambé Foundation.

Presented by Aambé Sports, the evening features a Native American veterans color guard, drumming, dancing and a jersey auction benefiting Aambé Foundation.

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wisconsin Herd and Aambé Sports invite everyone to celebrate Native American Heritage Night at Oshkosh Arena on Saturday, November 21. Aambé Sports returns as presenting sponsor of an evening that brings“community, culture, and basketball together.” Doors open at 6 p.m. before the Herd face the Noblesville Boom at 7 p.m.Fans are encouraged to come before tipoff. Plans include Native American veterans leading the color guard alongside a traditional drum circle before the game, with dancers and drummers taking the court at the beginning of halftime. The Herd and Aambé are coordinating those arrangements with the people taking part.The Herd will wear special heritage jerseys presented by Aambé Sports. Fans can now view the jerseys and place a bid in the official auction. The players will wear the jerseys on the court, and all proceeds from the jersey auction will go to Aambé Foundation. Bidding closes at noon on November 28, 2026.For a fan, a winning bid is a way to take home a piece of the night and support work that continues after the game. The Foundation works alongside families, businesses and community partners on priorities that include“education and workforce pathways” and“cultural preservation.” Auction proceeds support that broader work on behalf of Indigenous people and their surrounding communities.“This night is about bringing people together with respect, celebrating community, honoring our heritage, and creating an experience families can share,” said Ron Spoerl, President and CEO of Aambé.“We are proud to work alongside the Wisconsin Herd and look forward to welcoming fans to Oshkosh Arena.“Together, we're building something special, bringing communities together, celebrating our heritage, and inspiring the next generation.“Aambe Time!”In the third quarter, one randomly selected attendee will step to the line for the Aambé Free Throw Contest. The contestant will have 30 seconds to shoot and will receive $10 for each basket made.Oshkosh Arena is at 1212 South Main Street in Oshkosh. Everyone is welcome. Buy tickets for the November 21 game through Ticketmaster and join the celebration. The Native American Heritage Night event blog includes the official jersey image, game details and links to tickets and the auction.Learn more about Aambé Foundation and its work: .

Richard Webster

Aambé

+1 2623402180

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wisconsin Herd to Host Native American Heritage Night on November 21 News Provided By AambéTM November 13, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.