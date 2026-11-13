Thursday's Hair Solutions Celebrates Transgender Awareness Week With New Gender-Affirming Hair Restoration Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Calabasas-based hair restoration provider expands its services to offer personalized, non-surgical hair solutions in a welcoming and affirming environment

- Michael GarfinkelCALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Transgender Awareness Week, November 13–19, Thursday's Hair Solutions ( ) is highlighting its expanded commitment to the transgender community with the introduction of a new gender-affirming hair care program designed to help individuals feel more confident, comfortable, and authentic in their appearance.For many transgender and gender-diverse individuals, hair can play an important role in personal identity and self-expression. Whether someone is looking to add length, increase density, achieve additional coverage, or create an entirely new look, having access to personalized hair solutions can be an important part of their journey.Thursday's gender-affirming hair care program makes every step feel welcoming, personal, and empowering. It begins with a free 40-minute consultation with a hair professional who wears a hair system and understands the journey firsthand. Next comes a scalp analysis to determine whether non-surgical hair restoration is the right fit. For those who are, the process continues with a detailed plaster mold of the scalp, capturing the unique contours and shape of the head as the foundation for a custom hair system. That system is then crafted to blend seamlessly with the client's natural hair, matching density, color and undertones, wave, hair direction, and, when needed, gray percentage or highlights. The result is immediate, natural-looking coverage and a full head of hair, without medication or surgery."Everyone deserves to feel comfortable, confident, and authentic in their own skin," says Michael Garfinkel, President of Thursday's Hair Solutions. "We want every person who walks through our doors to know they will be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion. Gender-affirming hair care is about listening to each individual's needs and helping them find a solution that feels right for them. We're proud to provide a space where people can feel safe being themselves."For client Serena, her experience at Thursday's has become something she genuinely looks forward to. With her permission, Thursday's is sharing her words about the impact the experience has had on her:"There are few moments in the month that can match the thrill of my regular visits to Thursday's! The staff is wonderful, the service is exceptional, and the products are amazing! Whenever I get a fresh 'do at Thursday's, it really brings out my best glow and a genuine smile. Thank you Thursday's for providing value I dearly cherish. The impact to my quality of life goes well beyond words."Transgender Awareness Week is an opportunity to recognize transgender and gender-diverse people, celebrate their contributions, and raise awareness of the challenges they continue to face. For Thursday's Hair Solutions, this week also serves as a reminder that inclusive care means recognizing that every individual deserves to feel seen, respected, and supported."At the end of the day, hair is deeply personal," added Mr. Garfinkel. "Our goal is to help people find a look that reflects who they are and gives them the confidence to show up as themselves." In addition to its gender-affirming care program, Thursday's helps individuals experiencing hair loss from male pattern baldness, hair thinning, female pattern hair loss, alopecia, trichotillomania, a receding hairline, and hair loss from stress or medications.Thursday's Hair Solutions offers free, confidential consultations for individuals interested in learning more about its non-surgical hair replacement services. Each consultation is personalized to the individual, with solutions tailored to their desired look and lifestyle.About Thursday's Hair SolutionsThursday's Hair Solutions is a Calabasas, California-based provider of personalized, non-surgical hair replacement and restoration solutions for men, women, and children. With more than two decades of experience, the company specializes in customized human-hair systems, toppers, and other hair solutions designed to help clients address their individual needs and achieve natural-looking results. For more information or to schedule a free, confidential consultation, visit .

Michael Garfinkel

Thursday's Calabasas

+1 818-225-2000

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Thursday's Hair Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thursday's Hair Solutions Celebrates Transgender Awareness Week with New Gender-Affirming Hair Restoration Program News Provided By Thursday's Calabasas November 13, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.