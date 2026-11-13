Rajasthan: 5 Family Members Arrested In Operation Against Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Ajmer Police has apprehended a five-member family of Bangladeshi origin in its 28th operation against foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the district.

The family, comprising a 63-year-old man, his 55-year-old wife and their three children, was located in the Ajmer Dargah area. With this action, the number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in the district has reached 66.

According to police, a joint team of the district police and the CID Ajmer Zone identified the family through intelligence gathering, informant inputs and technical surveillance.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and Inspector General of Police, Ajmer Range, Ravi.

The campaign is being carried out under the supervision of Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawala, with guidance from Additional Superintendent of Police (City and Headquarters) Himanshu Jangid and leadership from Dargah Circle Officer Harshit Sharma.

The special team conducted searches at several locations in the Dargah area, including Dargah Bazaar, Jaliyan Cemetery, Andarkot, Nai Sadak, Taragarh Hill, Silawat Mohalla, Bade Peer Ka Chilla, Langar Khana Gali, Chashma-e-Noor, Tripolia Gate, Sohle Khambha, Jhalra and Lakhan Kotri.

During the operation, the team traced Majid Ali, 63, son of Unab Ali, a native of Johari Mohalla, Mohammadpur, in Bangladesh's Dhaka district. His wife, Farzan Khan, 55, and their two sons and daughter were also found with him.

The family was brought to Dargah police station for questioning on Friday, November 13.

During preliminary questioning, Majid Ali reportedly disclosed that he married Farzan Khan, also a Bangladeshi national, in 2006. The couple allegedly entered India illegally in 2007 through the Hili border in West Bengal. They subsequently travelled by train to Delhi, where they reportedly lived for around two years before moving to the Ajmer Dargah Sharif area in 2009-10, where they settled.

Police said Majid Ali had admitted to being a Bangladeshi citizen and entering India illegally.

Further questioning is underway to establish the identities and nationality of all family members and verify other details.