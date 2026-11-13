'We Know How Many Phones You Have': BJYM Chief Attacks Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Hemang Joshi on Friday criticised the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's "phone tapping" allegation, saying, "We we know how many phones you have and who is sitting in which country talking on those phones".

Earlier in the day, the LoP hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations that he is receiving "help from foreign powers" to create "anarchy" in the country, alleging that his phone is being "tapped on the directions" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Himang Joshi said: "I will only say this: why do you have to engage in such anti-national activities in the first place that you are afraid of your phone being tapped?"

"I only want to say, Rahul Gandhi, we know how many phones you have and who is sitting in which country talking on those phones. But that does not mean that every single time, you blame the Union government for your childish actions," he remarked.

Joshi then reiterated the BJP's allegation against the LoP, saying: "The way Rahul Gandhi is becoming a tool for foreign elements and trying to spread anarchy in the country...that attempt has failed."

The Yuva Morcha Chief claimed that the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally against alleged electoral irregularities, was a "flop".

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at Rahul Gandhi's allegation, dismissing the charge as "baseless" and questioning the evidence behind it.

BJP leaders accused the LoP of making repeated unsubstantiated allegations to remain in the news, with some questioning why he had not submitted his phone for examination if he believed it was being tapped.

They also alleged that the Congress leader's statements contradicted his demand for a debate with the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Minister of State B.L. Verma said the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi in the past and present had no evidence to support them.

"The kind of allegations Rahul Gandhi ji is making now, and has made in the past, have no evidence and fall flat. When the (Congress) talk about a debate, they run away when the House is in session and do not have the courage to debate. There is a big difference between what they say and what they do. Therefore, I would say that Rahul Gandhi should not make such baseless allegations without evidence. If he continues to make such allegations, the people of the country are watching everything and, when the time comes, they will give him a befitting reply," Verma added.