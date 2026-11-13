Hesson and Azam Open To Pink Ball Tests Amidst Poor Light Issues

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson believes the use of the pink ball in day-night Test matches at home "seriously needs to be considered" after rain and poor light severely disrupted the opening Test against Sri Lanka, which ended in a draw with almost 141 overs lost.

Hesson, along with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, expressed openness to the possibility of switching to the pink ball for future home Test series, with weather conditions making it increasingly difficult to complete scheduled playing hours during the winter months, according to Cricinfo.

"It is certainly something that needs to be talked about for the future series," Hesson told the host broadcaster after the match, as per Cricinfo. "It is going to be a challenge to play Test matches in this time of the year regardless of where in Pakistan. As the ICC have now allowed that to be an option, this is something that seriously needs to be considered before the series."