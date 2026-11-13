Ektaa Kapoor Unveils First Poster Of Horror Film Hero Ki Horrorine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Producer Ektaa Kapoor unveiled the first-look poster of her upcoming horror film 'Hero Ki Horrorine' which stars actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja in the lead role. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film also stars Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja in a prominent role.

The film marks Ektaa R Kapoor's return to horror and brings her together with Butala, whose production credits include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kesari and Mission Majnu. The first look poster introduces a frightening female figure and offers a glimpse into a sinister female character and the supernatural universe while details of the storyline remain tightly under wraps.

While sharing the motion poster, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "Heroine dil le jaati hai... Horrorine dil khaa jaati hai." The film also stars Nitanshi Goel, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Simrat Kaur Randhawa and will arrive in theatres next year.

In August, while talking to ANI, Sunita shared that she will play Yash's mother in the film. "Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon... Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain. (I'm working on a film with Yash. I have immense love and respect for Ekta Kapoor. It was because of her that I did a Netflix show, and we share a wonderful bond. In Yash's film, I'm playing his mother. Perhaps I think it's the first time in the industry that a mother and son are being launched together)," she said.

Directed by Sajid Khan, 'Hero Ki Horrorine' is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Amar Butala. More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)