Viral Video: Teenager Uses Lighter To Set Dupattas Ablaze Outside Meerut Shop! (WATCH)

A shocking incident was reported from Mawana in Meerut on November 12, after a teenager allegedly set fire to dupattas displayed outside Krishna Saree Showroom. According to reports, the incident was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras, which reportedly show the accused approaching the fabrics with a lighter and setting them ablaze. The fire quickly caught the hanging dupattas, raising fears that the flames could spread to the showroom and cause extensive damage. The incident has since drawn attention to the importance of timely intervention in preventing fire-related accidents.

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Shopkeepers And Locals Rush To Extinguish Flames

The situation could have turned significantly worse had the fire spread inside the showroom. However, alert shopkeepers and nearby residents reportedly noticed the flames and rushed to put them out before they could reach the shop's interiors. Their quick response helped prevent the incident from escalating into a major fire. The CCTV footage later proved crucial in identifying the person allegedly responsible for setting the fabrics on fire. The incident also left questions about what prompted the teenager to target the shop's merchandise.

Minor Apprehended, Police Begin Investigation

Following an examination of the CCTV footage, the suspect was reportedly identified and apprehended near Islamia Madrasa. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further action. Authorities confirmed that the accused is a minor. An investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the motive behind the alleged act. Further details are awaited as police continue their inquiry into the matter.