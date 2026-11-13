IFL 2026/27: Shillong Lajong Secure Impressive 2-1 Win Over Sreenidi Deccan

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 13 (IANS) Substitute Tremiki Lamurong scored the winner to break the deadlock as Shillong Lajong FC produced an impressive performance to prevail 2-1 over Sreenidi Deccan FC in an entertaining clash in Match 11 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday.

The home side took the lead in the 51st minute through Joedson dos Santos, who converted a set-piece opportunity. Substitute Nicolas Morinigo equalised for Sreenidi Deccan in the 72nd minute, but Shillong Lajong restored their advantage in the 84th minute through a well-taken goal by Lamurong.

The victory took Shillong Lajong temporarily to the top of the table with seven points from three matches, while Sreenidi Deccan remained fourth with four points from three games. Joedson dos Santos was named as the Player of the Match.

Shillong Lajong dominated possession from the kick-off, with Lamlallian Valphei, Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli, Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Abelson Jachi controlling the midfield through some crisp, one-touch passing. The first clear chance came in the 10th minute following one such move, as Everbrightson Sana unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, only for Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh to produce an excellent fingertip save.

At the other end, Sreenidi Deccan's attacking moves were orchestrated by Adriano Castanheira, who released Jerry Mawihmingthanga through the middle. However, Shillong Lajong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar timed his charge outside the box to perfection, preventing Jerry from reaching the ball. Moments later, the Portuguese midfielder picked out David Castañeda, whose shot was pushed on to the base of the post by Ranit before striking the opposite post and staying out. It was the visitors' best chance of the first half.

Shillong Lajong continued to enjoy the majority of possession, keeping the Sreenidi Deccan defence on its toes, but clear-cut chances remained scarce. Kamaljit Singh was alert to the danger, dealing comfortably with crosses into the box and set-piece deliveries. The experienced goalkeeper then ensured Damaitphang Lyngdoh could not make proper contact with Everbrightson Sana's low cross late in the half, keeping the scoreline level at 0-0 at the break.

Shillong Lajong took a deserved lead five minutes after the restart with a well-worked set-piece routine. Joedson dos Santos timed his run perfectly to meet an excellent delivery from Ephraim Lalremtluanga, opening up his left foot to guide the ball past Kamaljit and break the deadlock.

Antonio Rueda made three changes after the 65th minute, bringing on Brandon Vanlalremdika, K. Abhijith and Nicolas Morinigo in search of an equaliser. The changes paid off just five minutes later as right-back Jagdeep Singh delivered a looping cross from the right into a dangerous area. Substitute Morinigo got the better of his marker, Joedson, and rose highest to power a header past substitute goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai to level the scores.

Sreenidi Deccan could have taken the lead seven minutes later but failed to capitalise on an error by Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai. The goalkeeper failed to gather a low cross cleanly, allowing the loose ball to fall to Adriano Castanheira at the edge of the six-yard box. However, the midfielder failed to keep his composure and blasted his effort over the crossbar.

The miss proved costly as the home side regained the lead six minutes later through a well-taken strike by substitute Tremiki Lamurong. Receiving the ball on the right at the edge of the box, the forward used quick footwork to evade Brandon Vanlalremdika before curling a left-footed effort beyond the diving Kamaljit Singh to put his side ahead in the game.

Sreenidi Deccan captain David Castañeda thought he had snatched an equaliser for his side in the closing minutes of regulation time, only for his looping header to be cleared off the line by his opposite number, Kenstar Kharshong. The visitors piled on the pressure in the final minutes, but Shillong Lajong's defence stood firm to preserve their one-goal lead and secure all three points.