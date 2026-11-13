Azerbaijan's Role In Global Energy Security To Grow Further - Expert

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Republic of Azerbaijan's contribution to global energy security will grow even further in the future, an American expert on European geopolitics and transatlantic security, Peter Tase, told Trend.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position on the international stage as a country that demonstrates a high degree of patriotism, courage, and integrity.

“Thanks to these qualities and its forward-looking foreign policy, Azerbaijan attracted special attention among the countries that participated in the European Political Community Summit, held on November 12, 2026, in Ireland. A far-sighted and well-thought-out energy policy has created opportunities for Azerbaijan to make investments abroad,” he added.

Peter Tase emphasized that thirty years ago, investors came to Baku, but today the state founded by Heydar Aliyev is itself entering foreign markets with its own investment portfolio.

“Currently, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is investing in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. In the future, this geographic scope will expand even further,” he added.

The expert also noted that the election of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) as a member of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) to host the Forum's 20th annual meeting in Baku in 2028 is a significant achievement for the country, led by President Ilham Aliyev.

“This decision is significant in terms of showcasing to the international community the development work Azerbaijan is carrying out in the territories of Karabakh liberated from occupation, as well as its environmentally friendly and 'smart' urban development model,” he noted.

On November 12, the 9th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) was held in Dublin.

The peace process in the South Caucasus also featured prominently on the European Political Community's agenda. The progress achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the establishment of a more stable situation in the South Caucasus were among the other key issues for the meeting's participants.

The summit also held special political significance for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is set to host the 12th EPC summit in May 2028, following the 10th and 11th summits in Switzerland and Greece, respectively, in 2027.