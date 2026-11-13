US Central Command Denies Iran's Claim Of Destroying Radar In Bahrain
The CENTCOM press office reported on its official page on the social media platform X.
The command stated that two unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Iran toward Bahrain were neutralized.
“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched two attack drones toward Bahrain. Both drones were shot down by US forces. No one was injured, and no damage was caused as a result of the incident,” the statement said.
Earlier, the IRGC announced that, in response to a US attack on a telecommunications hub on the Iranian island of Sirik, it had struck and destroyed a US Army early-warning radar system in Bahrain.
The IRGC stated that this was a serious warning to the US, aimed at putting an end to the illegal transport of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
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