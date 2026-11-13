Global Medical Service Robots Market Report 2026-2033 Revenue Forecast To Reach USD 3.9 Billion At 13.9% CAGR As Healthcare Automation Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Service Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global medical service robots market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2026 to USD 3.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing healthcare automation, workforce optimization initiatives and increasing demand for efficient clinical and operational processes.

Medical service robots are gaining importance across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other healthcare facilities. Adoption is being driven by the need to improve infection control, support healthcare professionals, streamline delivery and dispensing activities and expand access to remote medical services. Continued advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, navigation systems and connected healthcare infrastructure are also expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for 47.0% of total revenue. The region's leadership reflects its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong investment in medical technology and broad adoption of automated systems. The presence of established robotics companies and healthcare providers actively deploying innovative technologies further strengthens the regional market.

Product Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue performance and industry trends across the following product categories from 2021 to 2033:



Disinfection robots

Robotic nurse assistants

Medical telepresence robots

Delivery robots

Dispensing robots Other medical service robot solutions

Disinfection robots support healthcare facilities seeking to enhance infection prevention protocols, while robotic nurse assistants help address operational demands and workforce pressures. Medical telepresence robots enable remote engagement between clinicians and patients. Delivery and dispensing robots improve the movement and management of medications, supplies and other essential materials throughout healthcare environments.

Regional Market Coverage

The report provides global, regional and country-level revenue analysis for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North American coverage includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. European markets include Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Asia Pacific analysis covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Thailand. Latin American coverage includes Brazil and Argentina, while the MEA assessment includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. This geographic scope enables businesses to compare adoption patterns, revenue potential and market conditions across established and emerging healthcare robotics markets.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence designed to support informed business planning and investment decisions. It examines major market segments, regional performance, competitive positioning and the factors influencing future demand. Revenue forecasts help stakeholders assess market potential, identify attractive opportunities and prioritize geographic or product expansion strategies.



Detailed global, regional and country-level market analysis

Revenue forecasts by product category and geography

Assessment of growth opportunities and industry trends

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Evaluation of strategic developments and product innovation Actionable insights for identifying new revenue opportunities

Healthcare technology companies, robotics manufacturers, investors, providers and strategic decision-makers can use the report to evaluate competitive dynamics and anticipate changes in demand. Its analysis supports product development, market entry, partnership planning and long-term growth strategies across the rapidly expanding medical service robots market.

Companies Featured



UVD Robots

Hstar Technologies

Diligent Robotics

Ava Robotics

TelepresenceRobots.com

Aethon, Inc.

Relay Robotics

Swisslog Healthcare

BD (Becton Dickinson, BD Rowa)

Omnicell, Inc. Dassault Systemes

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