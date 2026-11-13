Global Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach $3.1 Billion At 6.2% CAGR As Minimally Invasive Care Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global hemorrhagic stroke treatment devices market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.0 billion in 2026 to USD 3.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a revenue share of 43.8% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of neurovascular technologies, and a substantial stroke burden.

Market growth is being driven by the rising incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage and cerebral aneurysms, particularly among aging populations and patients with hypertension. The growing number of patients requiring urgent intervention is increasing demand for advanced endovascular and minimally invasive hemorrhagic stroke treatment devices. Healthcare providers are adopting innovative systems designed to improve procedural safety, shorten treatment times, and enhance clinical outcomes.

Global stroke statistics reinforce the need for effective treatment technologies. According to the Global Stroke Fact Sheet 2025 published by the World Stroke Organization, more than 12 million new stroke cases occur annually, while nearly one in four people worldwide is expected to experience a stroke during their lifetime. The report states that intracerebral hemorrhage accounts for 28.8% of incident strokes and subarachnoid hemorrhage represents 5.8%. This considerable disease burden is expected to support sustained demand for neurovascular intervention devices throughout the forecast period.

In the U.S., data published by the American Heart Association in February 2022 indicated that hemorrhagic strokes account for approximately 10% of nearly 800,000 annual stroke cases. Their comparatively high mortality rate underscores the need for timely diagnosis and effective intervention. European countries also continue to report a significant hemorrhagic stroke burden, creating opportunities for device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and specialty neurosurgery centers.

Minimally invasive treatment strategies are becoming increasingly important within the hemorrhagic stroke treatment devices market. Early minimally invasive evacuation of intracerebral hemorrhage and endoscopic hematoma removal are gaining attention as healthcare systems seek alternatives that may improve recovery and reduce procedural risks. Continued clinical research is accelerating the development and adoption of these technologies.

In April 2024, NICO Corporation reported positive findings from the ENRICH (Early MiNimally-invasive Removal of ICH) clinical trial. The study found that early minimally invasive parafascicular surgery (MIPS), performed using the company's BrainPath and Myriad systems, was safe and delivered superior outcomes compared with guideline-based medical management alone. These results highlight the potential of minimally invasive neurosurgical systems to influence future standards of care for intracerebral hemorrhage.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across treatment type, end use, and geography from 2021 to 2033.

Treatment Type Outlook



Aneurysm & hemorrhagic stroke interventions

Intracranial aneurysm treatment

cSDH (MMA Embolization)

AVM & AVF embolization

Embolization coiling systems, including bare platinum and coated / bioactive coils

Flow diversion systems, including standard flow-diverting stents and Next-Generation / Surface-Modified Flow Diverters

Intrasaccular flow disruption devices, including Woven EndoBridge (WEB), Contour Neurovascular System, and Luna Aneurysm Embolization System

Liquid embolization agents, including non-adhesive and adhesive liquid embolics

Adjunctive & vasospasm management devices

Coil-assisted adjunctive devices, including balloon-assisted and stent-assisted systems Ancillary & procedural access devices, including guiding & distal access catheters, microcatheters, access sheaths & wires

End Use Outlook



Hospitals

Specialty Neurosurgery Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed hemorrhagic stroke treatment devices market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of key growth drivers, technology trends, and emerging opportunities

Regional and segment-level revenue assessments

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis

Insights into product innovation and evolving treatment strategies Actionable intelligence to support investment, market entry, and business development decisions

The report supports healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate market opportunities, understand competitive dynamics, and develop informed strategies within the expanding global neurovascular treatment sector.

Companies Featured



Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Balt

Scientia Vascular, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (MedTech)

phenox GmbH (Wallaby Medical)

Acandis GmbH

B. Braun SE

Integra LifeSciences

Infinity Neuro LLC

Penumbra, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Peter LAZIC GmbH

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