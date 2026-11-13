U.S. Fluoroscopy Systems Market Assessment And Opportunity Forecast 2026-2033 Featuring Intelligence On GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corp., Dornier Medtech, And UMG / DEL MEDICAL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Fluoroscopy Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. fluoroscopy systems market was valued at an estimated USD 163.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 217.5 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for accurate, real-time imaging in diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on precision-based treatments across cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and urology. Fluoroscopy systems support this shift by improving visualization during minimally invasive procedures, helping clinicians navigate instruments accurately, reduce procedural complexity, and support shorter patient recovery times.

The rising prevalence of kidney disease and urinary tract disorders is a significant driver of U.S. fluoroscopy systems market growth. During image-guided procedures, physicians use fluoroscopy to position catheters, stents, and other instruments. As chronic kidney disease and urinary conditions affect a growing share of the population, hospitals and specialty facilities are increasing their reliance on advanced imaging technologies for safe and efficient interventions.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published in May 2024, more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults, or approximately 35.5 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Many affected individuals remain undiagnosed, reinforcing the need for earlier detection, effective disease management, and image-guided treatment options.

Fluoroscopy is also widely used in urology procedures addressing kidney stones, urinary obstructions, and related disorders. Data from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases indicates that approximately 11% of men and 6% of women in the U.S. experience kidney stones at least once during their lifetime. Procedures such as ureteroscopy and stent placement benefit from real-time urinary tract imaging, allowing urologists to improve instrument navigation and treatment precision.

Clinical guidance from professional urology organizations continues to emphasize optimized fluoroscopy use during surgery, including practices designed to improve outcomes while managing radiation exposure. This focus reflects the central role of fluoroscopic guidance in modern urology workflows and supports demand for systems designed for specialized kidney and urinary tract procedures.

Long-term market expansion is also being reinforced by an aging U.S. population. A Pew Research Center report published in January 2024 projects that the number of Americans aged 100 and older will increase from approximately 101,000 in 2024 to nearly 422,000 by 2054. Broader growth among adults aged 65 and older is expected to increase demand for healthcare services, including minimally invasive and image-guided procedures.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across product, application, and end use segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Dedicated urology fluoroscopy tables Fixed multipurpose fluoroscopy for Urology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Upper Urinary Tract Imaging & Diagnostics

Endourology & Stone Management Procedures

Lower Urinary Tract Studies

Interventional Urology Post-operative/Follow-up Fluoroscopic Assessments

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Not-for-Profit

For Profit

Specialty Centers

Ambulatory/Outpatient Centers Others

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed U.S. fluoroscopy systems market analysis across major segments

Market estimates, revenue forecasts, and assessments of growth opportunities

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and business strategies

Analysis of technology developments, product innovation, and emerging trends Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, and revenue growth

The report helps healthcare technology companies, investors, manufacturers, and strategic decision-makers assess market opportunities and understand the factors shaping future demand. Its analysis of procedure trends, disease prevalence, demographic changes, competitive dynamics, and product innovation supports informed planning across the evolving U.S. fluoroscopy systems market.

Companies Featured



GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Dornier MedTech UMG / DEL MEDICAL

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