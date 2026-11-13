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U.S. Fluoroscopy Procedures Market Report 2026-2033: Size, Share, And Trends By Type, CPT, And End Use Digital Upgrades Drive 4.1% CAGR To USD 182.7 Million


Date: 2026-11-13 11:01:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital fluoroscopy upgrades, flat-panel detectors and rising demand for image-guided minimally invasive procedures improve workflow, safety and clinical outcomes

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Fluoroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, CPT, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market was valued at an estimated USD 132.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 182.7 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to medical imaging technologies, and the high utilization of fluoroscopy in diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Hospitals, catheterization laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics increasingly use real-time X-ray imaging to support procedures across cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, and interventional radiology. Common applications include angiography, catheter placement, spinal interventions, gastrointestinal examinations, and kidney and urinary tract procedures. The continued shift toward image-guided minimally invasive treatments is strengthening the role of fluoroscopy within the U.S. medical imaging market.

Technological advancements are improving the efficiency, precision, safety, and clinical performance of fluoroscopy-guided procedures. Healthcare facilities are replacing conventional equipment with advanced digital fluoroscopy platforms that offer enhanced visualization, streamlined workflows, and reduced radiation exposure. A study published by the National Library of Medicine in January 2026 found that approximately 62% of surveyed fluoroscopy units used flat-panel detectors (FPDs). These systems deliver improved image quality and lower radiation doses compared with older image-intensifier systems.

The study also reported that pulsed fluoroscopy capabilities are nearly universal among modern systems. This adoption reflects continued equipment upgrades across hospitals and interventional imaging centers. Investments in advanced imaging platforms are expected to support more precise interventions while improving radiation safety for patients and healthcare professionals.

The rising prevalence of kidney and urinary tract diseases is another important driver of the U.S. fluoroscopy procedures industry. Fluoroscopy is widely used to guide catheters, stents, and other instruments during urological and renal interventions. As chronic kidney disease and urinary disorders affect a growing share of the population, healthcare providers are increasing their reliance on imaging technologies that support accurate and efficient procedures.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published in May 2024, more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults, or approximately 35.5 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. The CDC also indicates that many affected individuals remain undiagnosed. This substantial disease burden is increasing demand for diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive treatment technologies, including fluoroscopy systems used in kidney and urinary tract care.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market revenue, industry trends, growth opportunities, and forecasts across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by type, CPT, and end use.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • C-Arms {including Mobile}
  • Fixed Table-based
  • Others

CPT Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • 54000-55899
  • 50010-50437
  • 50500-50593
  • 50600-50980
  • 51020-51610
  • 52300-52356
  • 53000-53899
  • 74420, 74425, 74455

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals
  • Not-for-Profit
  • For Profit
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Detailed analysis of the U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market across major segments
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning
  • Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and industry developments
  • Analysis of emerging technologies, growth drivers, and future market trends
  • Identification of revenue opportunities across healthcare settings and procedure categories
  • Actionable market intelligence for investment, product development, and business decision-making

The report provides a focused assessment of market dynamics, procedure demand, technology adoption, competitive strategies, and product innovation. These insights can help healthcare companies, imaging system manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in the evolving U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 80
Forecast Period 2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $132.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $182.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1%
Regions Covered United States


Companies Featured

  • GE HealthCare
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Canon Medical Systems
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Dornier MedTech
  • UMG / DEL MEDICAL

For more information about this report visit

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