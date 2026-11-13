U.S. Fluoroscopy Procedures Market Report 2026-2033: Size, Share, And Trends By Type, CPT, And End Use Digital Upgrades Drive 4.1% CAGR To USD 182.7 Million

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Fluoroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, CPT, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market was valued at an estimated USD 132.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 182.7 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to medical imaging technologies, and the high utilization of fluoroscopy in diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Hospitals, catheterization laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics increasingly use real-time X-ray imaging to support procedures across cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, and interventional radiology. Common applications include angiography, catheter placement, spinal interventions, gastrointestinal examinations, and kidney and urinary tract procedures. The continued shift toward image-guided minimally invasive treatments is strengthening the role of fluoroscopy within the U.S. medical imaging market.

Technological advancements are improving the efficiency, precision, safety, and clinical performance of fluoroscopy-guided procedures. Healthcare facilities are replacing conventional equipment with advanced digital fluoroscopy platforms that offer enhanced visualization, streamlined workflows, and reduced radiation exposure. A study published by the National Library of Medicine in January 2026 found that approximately 62% of surveyed fluoroscopy units used flat-panel detectors (FPDs). These systems deliver improved image quality and lower radiation doses compared with older image-intensifier systems.

The study also reported that pulsed fluoroscopy capabilities are nearly universal among modern systems. This adoption reflects continued equipment upgrades across hospitals and interventional imaging centers. Investments in advanced imaging platforms are expected to support more precise interventions while improving radiation safety for patients and healthcare professionals.

The rising prevalence of kidney and urinary tract diseases is another important driver of the U.S. fluoroscopy procedures industry. Fluoroscopy is widely used to guide catheters, stents, and other instruments during urological and renal interventions. As chronic kidney disease and urinary disorders affect a growing share of the population, healthcare providers are increasing their reliance on imaging technologies that support accurate and efficient procedures.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published in May 2024, more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults, or approximately 35.5 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. The CDC also indicates that many affected individuals remain undiagnosed. This substantial disease burden is increasing demand for diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive treatment technologies, including fluoroscopy systems used in kidney and urinary tract care.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market revenue, industry trends, growth opportunities, and forecasts across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by type, CPT, and end use.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



C-Arms {including Mobile}

Fixed Table-based Others

CPT Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



54000-55899

50010-50437

50500-50593

50600-50980

51020-51610

52300-52356

53000-53899 74420, 74425, 74455

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Not-for-Profit

For Profit

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics Others

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of the U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market across major segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and industry developments

Analysis of emerging technologies, growth drivers, and future market trends

Identification of revenue opportunities across healthcare settings and procedure categories Actionable market intelligence for investment, product development, and business decision-making

The report provides a focused assessment of market dynamics, procedure demand, technology adoption, competitive strategies, and product innovation. These insights can help healthcare companies, imaging system manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in the evolving U.S. fluoroscopy procedures market.

Key Attributes

