Global Embodied AI Market Projected To Reach US$67.63 Billion By 2033 39.7% CAGR Unlocks Robotics, Autonomous Systems, And Enterprise Automation Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Embodied AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Product, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embodied AI market was estimated at USD 4.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.63 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by the increasing integration of artificial intelligence with robotics, autonomous systems, enterprise software, and advanced control technologies.

A major factor supporting embodied AI market growth is the adoption of foundation models in robotic systems. Companies are developing large multimodal AI models that combine text, vision, audio, and physical action capabilities. These technologies reduce dependence on task-specific programming and allow robots to perform a broader range of complex activities.

Foundation models also improve robotic generalization, enabling systems to respond to new environments, objects, and instructions with minimal retraining. This makes robotics development more scalable, adaptable, and cost-efficient while supporting faster commercialization across industrial and commercial applications.

In March 2025, Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER, AI models based on Gemini 2.0 that support embodied reasoning and direct robot control in real-world environments. The models are designed to strengthen generalization, interactivity, and dexterity, accelerating the development and testing of next-generation humanoid and industrial robots.

Enterprise software integration is another important embodied AI market trend. Connecting robotic platforms with ERP systems and warehouse management hardware enables real-time data exchange and greater awareness of business requirements. Robots can align their activities with production schedules, inventory availability, and operational priorities, improving workflow efficiency, traceability, and decision-making.

In November 2025, UK-based robotics company Humanoid announced a collaboration with SAP to integrate humanoid robots with SAP embodied AI agents for industrial applications. The initiative began with a proof-of-concept focused on automotive seat assembly and intelligent kitting integrated with SAP Extended Warehouse Management. The collaboration is intended to support the large-scale deployment of cognitive humanoid robots in enterprise environments.

Advances in robotic hands, tactile sensing, adaptive grip control, and fine motor systems are further expanding the commercial potential of embodied AI. Modern robotic manipulators can perform precise activities involving packaging, small-part assembly, wiring, tool operation, and fragile component handling. These capabilities are particularly valuable in high-mix, low-volume manufacturing environments, where traditional automation often struggles with product variability and customization.

Improved dexterity allows robots to handle irregular or complex components more reliably, reducing reliance on manual labor and enabling broader automation across demanding production workflows. Together with multimodal AI and enterprise connectivity, these developments are positioning embodied AI for increased adoption in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, automotive, defense, retail, and education.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers component, product, end use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hardware

Software Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Robots

Exoskeletons

Autonomous Systems Smart Appliances

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Automation & Manufacturing

Logistics & Supply Chain

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense & Security

Retail

Education Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of major embodied AI market segments and regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Evaluation of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercialization opportunities

Revenue forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Actionable insights for identifying new revenue opportunities and informing business decisions Analysis of competition strategies, market share, and product innovation

Key Attributes

