Toll Brothers Announces Ridge At Granite Highlands Now Open In Washougal, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home community offers stunning designs with breathtaking views in the Pacific Northwest

WASHOUGAL, Wash., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Ridge at Granite Highlands, a new community of luxury single-family homes in Washougal, Washington. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 486 N. Y Street in Washougal.

Ridge at Granite Highlands offers an elevated collection of estate-style homes with expansive floor plans ranging from 2,980 to 3,844 square feet, featuring 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Primarily showcasing one-story home designs with daylight basements, the community provides the convenience of single-level living paired with ample space for entertaining and everyday needs. Homes are priced from $1.29 million.









Located in the scenic Pacific Northwest, Ridge at Granite Highlands combines breathtaking mountain and river views with convenient access to Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. Home shoppers will enjoy outdoor recreation opportunities such as walking trails, parks, golf courses, and water activities at Lacamas Lake Park and Washougal Waterfront Park and Trail. In addition, the community offers proximity to boutique shopping and dining in downtown Camas and is 18 miles from the Portland International Airport.

"Ridge at Granite Highlands represents the pinnacle of luxury living in the Pacific Northwest, with stunning home designs and an unparalleled location," said Mike Grubbe, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "We are excited to offer home shoppers the opportunity to create their dream home in this remarkable setting."









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Ridge at Granite Highlands and Toll Brothers communities throughout Washington, visit TollBrothers.com/Washington or call 844-900-8655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



