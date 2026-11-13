Medical AI Market Outlook Report 2026-2036 A $1.05 Trillion Market By 2036 As Precision Medicine And AI Drug Discovery Drive 34% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as demand rises for clinical precision, real-time health tracking, personalized wellness, minimally invasive surgery and cost-effective drug development

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, End Use, Patient Journey, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical AI market was valued at USD 42.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 56.20 billion in 2026 to USD 1.05 trillion by 2036. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% from 2026 to 2036, reflecting the accelerating integration of artificial intelligence across healthcare delivery, diagnostics, clinical research, patient management, and life sciences.

North America accounted for the largest global medical AI market share in 2025, representing 44.01% of total revenue. The region's leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in artificial intelligence, widespread adoption of digital health technologies, and continued development of AI-enabled clinical and administrative solutions.

Medical AI market growth is being driven by rising demand for minimally invasive surgery, greater clinical precision, and broader use of real-time health tracking. Healthcare organizations are also adopting personalized wellness solutions, remote patient monitoring platforms, and AI-supported decision-making systems. In life sciences, demand for cost-effective drug development, optimized clinical trials, genomic analysis, and precision medicine is creating additional opportunities for technology providers.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes market trends across key segments from 2021 to 2036. The research evaluates the medical AI market by application, end use, patient journey, and region.

Medical AI Market Segmentation by Application



Medical Imaging Diagnostics AI

Digital Pathology AI

Genomic Diagnostics AI

Bio-signal Diagnostics/Physiologic Signal AI

Multimodal Diagnostics AI

Clinical & Treatment Support

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection and Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Precision medicine

Drug discovery & development

Lifestyle management & remote patient monitoring

Wearables and patient engagement Other medical AI applications

Diagnostic applications remain a central area of medical AI adoption, particularly in medical imaging, digital pathology, genomics, physiologic signal analysis, and multimodal diagnostics. Clinical applications also include treatment support, robot-assisted surgery, dosage optimization, and precision medicine. Beyond direct care, AI is increasingly used to improve administrative workflows, strengthen cybersecurity, identify fraud, support clinical trials, and accelerate drug discovery and development.

Medical AI Market Segmentation by End Use



Healthcare Providers, including hospitals, physician groups/clinics, ambulatory / specialty care centers, dialysis centers, and cardiac diagnostic centers

Life Sciences, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and CROs / clinical research organizations

Patients

Payers Academic medical centers, research institutes, and other organizations

Healthcare providers are deploying medical AI to improve diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using AI to streamline research pipelines, identify therapeutic candidates, and enhance trial design. Patients and payers are also contributing to adoption through demand for personalized services, connected health tools, risk assessment, and more efficient care management.

Patient Journey and Regional Analysis

The patient journey analysis covers Prevention/Wellness, Diagnostics, Treatment / Intervention, and Post-care / Management. These categories demonstrate the expanding role of AI throughout the care continuum, from early risk identification and diagnosis to therapeutic intervention and long-term monitoring.

The regional outlook includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Kuwait. The report assesses revenue opportunities, adoption patterns, and industry developments across these markets through 2036.

Companies Featured



Aidoc

Tempus

iRhythm Technologies

Intuitive Surgical

Lunit Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc.

Eko Health

Stryker

Proscia Inc.

RapidAI

Cardiomatics

Medtronic

SOPHiA Genetics

Qure.ai

Epic Systems Corporation

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Caris Life Sciences

Annalise.ai

Ambience Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

GeneDx

OpenEvidence

Nuance / Microsoft Dragon Copilot

Activ Surgical

Fabric Genomics

Regard (Max)

Waystar

IQVIA Inc.

BenevolentAI

Glass Health

Abridge

Insilico Medicine

Owkin, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer (UpToDate ExpertAI)

Codoxo

NVIDIA Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Corti AI

CrowdStrike

Alphabet / Google (DeepMind)

Samsung Electronics

Apple Inc.

Dexcom

Abbott

Fitbit (Google)

Garmin Ltd.

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

BioIntelliSense

Innovaccer, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

MVision AI Inc.

DoseMeRx

MedAware

IQVIA

Unlearn.ai, Inc.

Saama Deep6.ai

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