APP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Applovin (NASDAQ: APP) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 16, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in AppLovin between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) and reminds investors of the November 16, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the generative AI video creative feature for the Company's AppLovin Ads platform was subject to significant development delays, making its release on the Company's timeline unlikely; (2) Defendants overstated the constancy with which AppLovin was improving its AI models; (3) for these reasons, among others, AppLovin had significantly overstated the benefits and reliability of the purportedly "virtuous cycle" and "compounding" value proposition that its AI models provided to customers and to the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on July 13, 2026, when a Bank of America Securities analyst published a note reporting softer-than-expected e-commerce ad growth for the month of June, raising concerns over the rollout of AppLovin Ads to all advertisers. Bank of America Securities' review of publicly available e-commerce data showed "AppLovin's eCommerce footprint expanded at a slower pace in June", and the analyst concluded that the AppLovin Ads [general availability ("GA")] rollout enjoyed only a "muted... start." Accordingly, based on a "slower initial GA ramp", Bank of America Securities lowered its expectations of AppLovin's annual revenue.

Following publication of the note, AppLovin's stock price fell $64.13 per share, or 12.65%, to close at $442.85 per share on July 13, 2026.

Then, on August 5, 2026, AppLovin issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and held a conference call to discuss the same. Among other items, AppLovin reported revenue of $1.92 billion, below consensus estimates of $1.94 billion. Defendants attributed their quarterly performance to their "pace of meaningful model improvement", which was "lighter than normal during the quarter." Defendants also revealed that their generative AI video tool was "still [a] work in progress."

On this news, AppLovin's stock price fell $82.13 per share, or 19.66%, to close at $335.67 per share on August 6, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding AppLovin's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the AppLovin class action, go to /APP call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the AppLovin Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the AppLovin securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges AppLovin misled investors about its AI technology, including development delays, the pace of AI model improvements, and the benefits and reliability of its AI-driven advertising platform.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 16, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased AppLovin securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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