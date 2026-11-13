Global Mega Data Center Market To Expand By $10 Billion During 2026-2033 AI, Hyperscale Cloud, And Liquid Cooling Drive The Industry At 4.3% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mega Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution, Data Center Type, Cooling Technology, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mega data center market was valued at an estimated USD 26.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.70 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by cloud migration, artificial intelligence adoption, enterprise digital transformation, and rising demand for scalable data processing infrastructure.

Enterprises are accelerating the transition from on-premise infrastructure to public and hybrid cloud environments to improve cost efficiency, scalability, availability, and operational flexibility. At the same time, hyperscale cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are expanding their global infrastructure footprints. This expansion is increasing demand for large, energy-efficient facilities capable of supporting Exabyte-scale data workloads and complex digital services.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing are major contributors to mega data center market growth. Training and deploying large language models, computer vision applications, and real-time analytics platforms require dense computing environments with advanced power and cooling systems. Mega data centers can accommodate GPU clusters, liquid cooling technologies, and high power densities, positioning them as critical infrastructure for the AI-driven digital economy.

Demand is also rising alongside the expansion of streaming, gaming, social media, e-commerce, and other data-intensive services. Increasing internet penetration and mobile device usage, particularly in emerging markets, continue to drive global data traffic. Mega data centers support content delivery networks and OTT platforms by enabling large-scale data storage, processing, and distribution while helping providers maintain low latency and consistent user experiences.

Enterprise digital transformation is further strengthening the market outlook. Organizations in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other industries are adopting IoT, edge computing, automation, and big data analytics. These technologies generate continuous data streams and require secure, resilient backend infrastructure. Consolidating computing resources within mega data centers can improve operational efficiency, centralized management, cybersecurity, and infrastructure performance.

Industry partnerships are also accelerating the development of AI-enabled business services. In April 2026, Vodafone Business and Google Cloud announced new AI and cybersecurity solutions designed to advance digital transformation among small and medium-sized enterprises. Through their expanded strategic partnership, the companies introduced tools combining agentic AI capabilities with enhanced cybersecurity features. The solutions are intended to help SMBs automate operations, strengthen digital resilience, and manage evolving cyber threats.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and assesses industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The mega data center market is segmented by solution, data center type, cooling technology, and region.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Storage

Networking

Server

Security Others

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Hyperscale Self-build Hyperscale Colocation

Cooling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Air-Based Cooling Liquid-Based Cooling

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

The market outlook reflects sustained investment in hyperscale cloud infrastructure, AI computing capacity, high-density servers, advanced cooling systems, and secure data storage. As enterprises and digital service providers manage growing volumes of data, mega data centers are expected to remain central to global cloud computing, AI deployment, and digital transformation strategies through 2033.

Key Attributes

