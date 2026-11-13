ZACME Announces Black Friday Deal: Massive Discounts On The 8.4QT Stand Mixer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Black Friday, ZACME is offering its biggest deals of the year. For a limited time, from November 19 to November 30, the ZACME 8.4QT Stand Mixer will be available at a record-low price of $365.74.

Featuring its popular 8.4-quart design, this stand mixer combines powerful kneading performance, quiet operation, and durable construction. Designed for home bakers, it easily handles high-hydration dough, large batches, and everyday baking needs-making it the perfect choice for upgrading your kitchen equipment this Black Friday.

The ZACME 8.4QT Stand Mixer is equipped with a high-performance 800W DC motor and durable metal gears. It features 11 speed settings and can handle dough batches of up to 3 kilograms. Its versatility makes it suitable for a variety of recipes, from high-hydration sourdough to low-hydration bagel dough. Its metal planetary mixing mechanism helps distribute mixing action throughout the stainless steel bowl, promoting thorough and consistent results.

The mixer is also designed for quiet operation, providing a more comfortable and enjoyable baking experience.









ZACME 8.4QT Stand Mixer

Designed with convenience in mind, the ZACME 8.4QT Stand Mixer features a tilt-head design for easy attachment changes. Its built-in LED digital display and timer function make it easier for users to manage their baking tasks. Another thoughtful feature is the integrated bowl light, which helps users clearly monitor dough consistency and ingredient mixing throughout the process, making baking easier and more accessible for people of all ages.

ZACME continues to expand its versatile kitchen ecosystem by offering three optional original accessories for the 8.4-quart commercial-grade stand mixer: a 3-in-1 Electric Pasta Maker for rolling and cutting pasta, an Electric Meat Grinder for processing meat, and a Shredder/Slicer Attachment for shredding, slicing, and grating ingredients. These optional attachments provide users with greater flexibility and more possibilities in the kitchen.

About ZACME

Founded in 2018, ZACME is a global kitchen appliance brand that specializes in the research and development, manufacturing, and sales of residential and commercial stand mixers.



ZACME has been granted over 200 patents and its products are available in 42 countries worldwide, dedicated to helping families enjoy the pleasure of preparing meals with their own hands.



To learn more about ZACME products and brand news, please visit .

Contacts

ZACME

Wanxin Xiao

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