Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gilat Satellite Networks beat consensus estimates for adjusted EPS, but third-quarter revenue of $116.2 million fell approximately $10.3 million to $11.3 million short of analyst expectations, and GILT shares dropped following the announcement. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of shareholders who lost money.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) shares fell following the Company's third-quarter 2026 results, as revenue of $116.2 million came in approximately $10.3 million to $11.3 million below analyst consensus estimates of $126.5 million to $127.5 million. If you held GILT through that report and your position lost value, you may have legal rights. GILT shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The same report showed adjusted EPS of $0.18, ahead of the $0.14 consensus. Nevertheless, GILT shares fell following the announcement.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of GILT investors who suffered losses following the third-quarter 2026 report.

Lost money on GILT after the third-quarter numbers? Start your no-cost loss review or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GILT Investigation

Q: How much did GILT stock drop? A: GILT shares fell approximately 12.8% in premarket trading following the Company's November 10, 2026 announcement of third-quarter results. Revenue of $116.2 million fell short of analyst consensus of approximately $126.5 million. In the same disclosure, Gilat lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $500 million–$520 million to $455 million–$475 million. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GILT investigation? A: Investors who purchased GILT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did Gilat Satellite Networks allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the third-quarter 2026 disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do GILT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my GILT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GILT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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