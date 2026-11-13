Global Medical Display Monitors Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033 AI Imaging And Digital Pathology Propel Market To USD 4 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital imaging adoption, diagnostic accuracy, chronic disease burden and healthcare modernization drive demand for high-resolution medical-grade monitors

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Display Monitors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical display monitors market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.9 billion in 2026 to USD 4.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread digital imaging adoption, and continued investment in diagnostic technologies.

Market growth is being driven by the rising adoption of digital imaging systems, increasing demand for accurate diagnostic interpretation, and modernization of healthcare facilities. Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and specialty clinics are replacing conventional systems with high-resolution medical-grade monitors that deliver enhanced image clarity, brightness, and color consistency. These capabilities support precise clinical decision-making across radiology, surgery, pathology, dentistry, and patient monitoring applications.

The expanding volume of X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, mammography, digital pathology, and positron emission tomography (PET) procedures is creating sustained demand for advanced medical display monitors. According to OECD data published in November 2025, member countries averaged 51 CT, MRI, and PET scanners per million people, while the U.S. had 86 scanners per million. Continued expansion of diagnostic imaging capacity is expected to accelerate the adoption of high-performance display solutions.

The growing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and orthopedic diseases is also increasing the need for diagnostic examinations. The WHO reported approximately 20 million new cancer cases globally, with incidence projected to reach 35 million by 2050. This anticipated increase is expected to generate additional demand for dependable medical imaging displays across screening, diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical review workflows.

Healthcare digitalization represents another important market driver. Providers are investing in integrated digital operating rooms, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), electronic health records (EHRs), and telemedicine platforms. Each of these environments requires medical display monitors that support efficient image access and consistent visualization. The OECD Health at a Glance 2025 found that average availability of online digital health services rose from 79% in 2023 to 82% in 2024, indicating continued adoption of digital clinical workflows and remote healthcare services.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage is organized by type, resolution, panel size, color type, technology, end user, and region.



Type: Diagnostic display monitors, radiology displays, mammography displays, pathology displays, multi-modality diagnostic displays, surgical display monitors, operating room (OR) displays, endoscopy displays, hybrid OR / interventional displays, robotic surgery displays, clinical review monitors, dental display monitors, patient monitoring displays / bedside information displays, and telemedicine & remote viewing displays.

Resolution: Below 2 MP, 2-4 MP, 5-8 MP, and above 8 MP.

Panel Size: Below 24", 24"-27", 27"-32", and above 32".

Color Type: Color displays and monochrome displays.

Technology: LCD (Traditional CCFL), LED-backlit LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED. End User: Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty / dental clinics, and academic & research institutions.

Regional Market Analysis

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed medical display monitors market analysis across major segments and regions.

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning.

Competitive landscape insights covering key participants and market positioning.

Evaluation of growth opportunities, technology developments, and emerging industry trends.

Segment and regional forecasts designed to inform strategic business decisions. Analysis of product innovation, competition strategies, and potential revenue opportunities.

The report equips medical display manufacturers, healthcare technology providers, investors, and other industry stakeholders with actionable market intelligence. Its analysis supports decisions related to product development, geographic expansion, competitive strategy, technology investment, and long-term growth within the global medical display monitors market.

Companies Featured



Barco NV

EIZO Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

FSN Medical Technologies

BenQ Medical Technology Corp.

Double Black Imaging

Shenzhen Jusha Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd.

COJE Co., Ltd. Dell Technologies

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