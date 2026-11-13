Solo Brings Human Verification To Venmo Co-Founder's Jellyjelly App As AI Agents Beat CAPTCHA

Solo's SDK confirms that each JellyJelly account belongs to a real, unique person, after a Solo AI agent passed CAPTCHA on 50+ Discord servers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo, a privacy-preserving proof-of-humanity company, is bringing its human verification software development kit (SDK) to JellyJelly. The social video app runs on Solana and was co-founded by Venmo co-founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail. The integration lets JellyJelly confirm that every account belongs to a real, unique person, with no government ID and no puzzles to solve.

Magdon-Ismail is co-founder and CEO of JellyJelly and an advisor to Solo. He co-developed the SDK behind the integration, shaping both its architecture and the way new users are onboarded.

The move comes as AI agents learn to pass the tests meant to keep them out. In an experiment run by Solo, an AI agent named Gary joined more than 50 Discord servers overnight and sent over 500 messages. No one identified it as an AI agent.

Gary had two instructions: pass every CAPTCHA challenge and accept the terms of service. It completed both through ordinary browsing and clicking, without any custom exploits.

Solo reads the result as a weakness in CAPTCHA. The challenges test whether a visitor can solve a puzzle, and capable AI agents can solve the same puzzles. Harder tests add friction for legitimate users, but they do little to show that a human is behind an account.

"CAPTCHA was built around the idea that humans could do things bots couldn't. That's becoming a harder assumption to make when AI agents can browse, click and solve the same challenges as people," said Edison Siu, co-founder and CEO of Solo. "Our approach is to verify the human directly. Platforms need to know they're dealing with a real person. Users shouldn't have to struggle through more puzzles or upload identity documents to prove it."

JellyJelly lets users share short videos and send cryptocurrency payments to one another. The rise of AI-generated video and automated accounts has made it harder for social platforms to know who is behind each account. Solo's SDK brings human verification into that setting. It helps the platform tell genuine users from automated accounts, and it stops one person from registering several verified identities.

The process starts with a facial scan from a standard smartphone camera. Solo converts the scan into a biometric representation and encrypts it on the device using fully homomorphic encryption (FHE). This type of encryption lets a system work on data without ever decrypting it. Solo uses it to compare the encrypted representation against existing records, so the matching step never exposes the underlying data.

Users do not need special hardware or a government-issued ID. Raw facial images are not stored. Apps that use the SDK receive a verification result, not access to anyone's biometric information.

The same SDK can be added to gaming platforms, payment services and other applications that need to block duplicate accounts or separate real users from automated activity.

Solo is backed by Draper Associates, the venture firm founded by Tim Draper. Draper Associates led a $1 million round in the company in March 2025. Solo was also selected for cohort 5 of the Solana Incubator.

Solo's human verification technology is already live. The company is now working on tools that would let verified users authorize their own AI agents, so merchants and online platforms can confirm that a real, unique person stands behind each one. Solo also plans to enable AI agents and AI companies to pay verified people for work that only humans can do.

Magdon-Ismail, who co-founded Venmo and helped develop its peer-to-peer payment system, is advising Solo on how people and their AI agents will pay and get paid.

"Venmo made it easy to pay a friend," said Magdon-Ismail. "The next step is your AI agent paying on your behalf. The business receiving that payment needs to know a real person authorized it. I'm working with Solo to make that process simple for everyone involved."

About Solo

Solo develops proof-of-humanity technology that lets online platforms check that a user is a real, unique person, without asking who that person is. Its smartphone-based system uses fully homomorphic encryption to compare encrypted biometric data, and partners receive a verification result instead of raw biometric data. Solo provides an SDK for web and mobile applications. The company is backed by Draper Associates and was selected for the Solana Incubator cohort 5. Its first product, SoloMission, lets AI agents collect feedback from verified humans.

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