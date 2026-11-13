CURE Media Group Announces 2026 Extraordinary Honors In Blood Cancer Honorees And Keynote Speaker Evan Handler

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four honorees representing multiple myeloma, MPNs/MDS, leukemia and lymphoma will be recognized at the Dec. 11 celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group and Blood Cancer United® are proud to announce actor and author Evan Handler as the keynote speaker for the 2026 Extraordinary Honors in Blood Cancer, along with the four honorees. The annual event is presented jointly by CURE Media Group and Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®) to recognize the individuals making a difference in the blood cancer community.

Free to attend, the event will take place Friday, Dec. 11, 2026, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. CT, with doors opening at 7 p.m., at The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, in New Orleans. Patients, survivors, caregivers, health care professionals and advocates are invited to join an evening of recognition and inspiration.

Previously known as Blood Cancer Heroes, the event takes on a new name this year: Extraordinary Honors in Blood Cancer. The annual celebration continues to honor stories of advocacy, support and resilience across multiple myeloma; myeloproliferative neoplasms and myelodysplastic syndromes (MPNs/MDS); leukemia; and lymphoma.

“This event is about the people who show up for one another and the stories that move the blood cancer community forward,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE Media Group.“With Evan Handler as our keynote speaker and four outstanding honorees whose experiences reflect the power of survivorship, advocacy and patient support, we are proud to recognize those making a meaningful difference and bring the community together to advance cancer education and improve the lives of everyone affected by blood cancer.”

The 2026 program received 79 essay nominations, the highest number to date. Four honorees were selected for recognition, each representing the impact that individuals can have on the blood cancer community.

The 2026 Extraordinary Honors in Blood Cancer honorees are:



Multiple Myeloma: Michelle Ware-Ivy, MA, CCMP, PMP. Founder of The Malcolm Orlando Ivy Foundation, Ware-Ivy is a multiple myeloma patient advocate and care partner.

MPNs/MDS: Emily Sikora. Sikora is a myelofibrosis patient advocate and a member of the Patient Engagement Advisory Committee at the MPN Research Foundation.

Leukemia: Josiah Rayne Lake. Lake, who passed away in 2026, is being honored posthumously for his role as a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Honored Hero and his advocacy for people affected by blood cancer. Lymphoma: Terry Amelunke, PharmD, MBA. Amelunke is a consultant pharmacist and lymphoma caregiver based in Kansas City, Missouri.



Registration is free. To learn more and register for the 2026 Extraordinary Honors in Blood Cancer, visit .

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE® delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research and advocacy. Since its founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support and advocates at the state and national levels for more accessible and affordable health care for all patients. To learn more, visit Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Threads.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit .

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

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