Changes In Siili Solutions Plc's Management Team

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 November 2026 at 18.00 EET

Siili Solutions Plc and Tuomas Toropainen, who has served as CFO of Siili Group and a member of the management team, have agreed that Toropainen will leave the company. He will continue in his role until 13 November 2026.

Teemu Tuovinen has been appointed as interim CFO of Siili Group and a member of the management team as of 13 November 2026. Tuovinen has worked at Siili since 2024, latest as the Head of Group Business Control. Process for appointing the new CFO will be started immediately.

“I want to thank Tuomas for the good cooperation and his important contribution to the management team during the past year. On behalf of the whole management team, I wish Tuomas all the best for the future,” says Siili's interim CEO Markku Savusalo.

“I want to thank Siili's personnel, Management Team and Board of Directors for the cooperation. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I wish Siili success going forward,” says Tuomas Toropainen.

Further information:

Markku Savusalo, VP Digital Engineering & interim CEO, Siili Solutions

Phone: +358 40 154 7970, email:...

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

