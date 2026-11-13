Genie Medicare Helps Seniors Compare Lowest Medicare Insurance Rates By ZIP Code Helping Seniors Save With Free Quotes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Genie Medicare helps seniors compare best Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part-D insurance rates to help save money with no contact info required.

- Founder, Genie MedicareINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genie Medicare has launched a free Medicare rate insurance comparison tool that helps thousands of seniors and caregivers compare 2027 Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part D plans rates by ZIP code. Users can instantly review lowest prices first, find potential savings, and compare benefits side by side without sharing their name, phone number, or email address to help protect their privacy while viewing their free quotesGenie Medicare warns that most insurance quote sites on the internet today are SPAM operations that only collects consumers personal contact details without displaying any prices, the goal is to mislead consumers into entering their personal contact information to sell off to call centers and agents around the country as a lead program - leading to days of relentless unwanted sales calls. Be cautious: if a quote site ever requires consumer to enter their phone number or email before showing a quote, it's mostly like a SPAM lead-generation website than a genuine quoting service. Genie Medicare highly recommends not to enter any personal contact details in these types of quote websites and to leave the site immediately to prevent consumers information being sold off.Genie Medicare goal is to protect seniors' privacy by letting them compare free rates for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part D prescription drug plans without entering any contact information. If they choose, after they reviewed their free quotes, seniors can request follow-up from a licensed Medicare insurance agent for free expert guidance, support and coverage if need with no obligation to purchase anything.HERE ARE SOME KEY POINTS AND OPENENROLLMENT DATES:The Medicare Open Enrollment Period for 2027 coverage runs from October 15, 2026, to December 7, 2026, with any changes taking effect on January 1, 2027.What You Can Do During Open Enrollment. Medicare Advantage: Join, drop, or switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another (with or without prescription drug coverage).. Original Medicare: Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan or go from Medicare Advantage back to Original Medicare.. Prescription Drug Plans (Part D): Join, drop, or switch to a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan if you are in Original Medicare.Key Dates for 2027. October 15, 2026: Open enrollment begins.. December 7, 2026: Last day to submit your enrollment, switch, or drop request for a January 1, 2027 start.. January 1 – March 31, 2027: Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (allows those already in a Medicare Advantage plan to switch to another MA plan or return to Original Medicare).What's Changing for 2027. Prescription Drug Cap & Negotiations: Out-of-pocket caps for Part D are increasing (to $2,400 on many policies), and new Medicare-negotiated drug prices take effect for 15 prescription drugs (including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus).. Plan Availability Shifts: Millions of beneficiaries' face plan discontinuations or service-area changes as commercial insurers retool their Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Part D offerings for 2027.. Review Your ANOC: Check the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) letter sent by your current plan in September to spot shifts in costs, networks, or formularies. You can compare options using the official Genie Medicare site at:→ There are 3 types of Medicare insurance products to instantly compare free ratesMedicare Supplement (Medigap): Seniors can compare Medicare Supplement plans from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, price and company strength are what set them apart.Medicare Advantage: Seniors can compare 2027 Medicare Advantage plans by monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing.Part-D Prescription Drug Plans: Seniors can compare Part D drug plans by premium, with the lowest-cost plans listed first.→ GENIE MEDICARE IS BUILT TO BE ON ONE-STOP MEDICARE INSURANCE RESOURCE SITE FOR SENIORSGenie Medicare aims to be seniors trusted first stop for comparing unbiased Medicare rates, exploring potential savings, protecting their privacy, along with consumers receiving free expert advice to their questions, and accessing guidance and coverage from licensed agents when requested - at anytime whether they're turning 65, navigating open enrollment, change of life events or reviewing their coverage.Q&A Section:Why was Genie Medicare created?To help seniors compare Medicare rates from hundreds of insurance companies to find potential savings and added benefits, while keeping their contact information private. After reviewing quotes, seniors can request free expert guidance and coverage from a licensed Medicare insurance agent.Does Genie Medicare sell insurance?No, Genie Medicare does not sell insurance or receive payments from insurance companies to display their rates. Its goal is to help seniors compare unbiased Medicare plans and premiums to find potential savings and added benefits. After reviewing quotes, seniors may request free assistance and coverage guidance from a licensed insurance agent.Can Genie Medicare connect me with a licensed Medicare agent for free assistance?Yes. After reviewing free quotes, seniors can select“Get Free Help” and provide their name and preferred contact method. Genie Medicare will connect them with a licensed insurance professional familiar with plan they chosen to answer all questions and provide coverage if requested. There's never any obligation to buy with the free help and support.For complete details, run free Medicare quotes and free assistance and support visit Medicare Genie at:Government Required Disclaimer: Genie Medicare does not offer every plan rate available in every area. For information on all your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE. Medicare Genie is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare

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Genie Medicare Helps Seniors Compare Lowest Medicare Insurance Rates by ZIP Code Helping Seniors Save With Free Quotes News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline November 13, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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