Relevant DS And Screendollars Bring Dynamic Digital One Sheets To Cinema Lobbies

Dynamic Digital One-Sheet Scheduler

Cloud-based cinema technology supports studio marketing and exhibitor engagement through a nationwide network of digital lobby displays.

- Lisa Tydingco-Edwards, CEO and Founder of Relevant DSMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Relevant DSTM is transforming theatrical lobby marketing with its Dynamic One-Sheet SchedulerTM (DoSSTM), a cloud-based application that turns the traditional paper movie poster into a living digital campaign. Through its collaboration with Screendollars, Relevant DS is bringing dynamic key art, theater-specific movie showtimes, exhibitor branding, and ticket purchasing via QR codes to cinema lobby displays at participating locations within the Screendollars network.For generations, the one-sheet has defined movie marketing. Yet the process behind it - printing, shipping, and hand-swapping paper posters - has been unchanged for decades. DoSS keeps the iconic movie poster format while removing the friction, so promotional content can evolve over the course of a film's entire theatrical run.A More Flexible Campaign Canvas for StudiosStudios often create multiple versions of key art, trailers, and messaging for a single title. DoSS lets participating theaters rotate approved creative, tailor content by location and daypart, and shift messaging from“Coming Soon” to“In Theaters Now.” Theater-specific showtimes and QR codes turn interest into action - a direct path to purchasing tickets using the exhibitor's own online ticketing system.Less Manual Work and New Revenue Possibilities for ExhibitorsCentrally managed digital one-sheets eliminate the need to manage paper posters while keeping lobby messaging current. A fleet of digital screens becomes flexible inventory for studio promotions and, where enabled, advertising from local sponsors and national brands.The result: a lobby that appeals to moviegoers and minimizes cost and labor for theater operations teams.An Established Network and a Platform Built to ScaleRelevant DS and Screendollars are working to introduce DoSS at participating locations within Screendollars' network of 500 theater partners across 48 U.S. states. This collaboration provides studios with an outlet for location-specific lobby marketing campaigns.The collaboration builds on Screendollars' cinema advertising business and established exhibitor relationships. By connecting participating theaters with Relevant DS's digital signage technology and advertising opportunities through the Screendollars Media Network, the partnership supports studio marketing campaigns and creates opportunities for incremental advertising revenue for exhibitors.DoSS is one application within REL-CMS, Relevant DS's cloud platform for scheduling, centralized content management, automation, integrations, and campaign reporting. As a software-as-a-service platform, REL-CMS scales with every new deployment, and supported advertising integrations open additional revenue streams as the network grows.“The one-sheet is one of the most recognizable forms of movie marketing, and it deserves technology that keeps pace with today's campaigns,” said Lisa Tydingco-Edwards, CEO and Founder of Relevant DS.“Our goal is to give studios more flexibility in how they present their films, give theaters time back, and make the lobby a more engaging place for moviegoers. We've built sophisticated capabilities into software that's simple to use.”“The digital one-sheet is a breakthrough opportunity for studios and exhibitors to engage moviegoers while in the theater lobby,” said Thaddeus Bouchard, President of Screendollars.“Our collaboration with Relevant DS connects studio movie marketing with theater-specific branding and messaging - highlighting films that are now playing or coming soon in specific locations. It also offers endless potential for future growth and incremental revenue opportunities.”About Relevant DSRelevant DSTM is redefining the digital signage landscape with sophisticated software purpose-built for theaters and other high-audience-engagement spaces. We empower our client-partners to connect meaningfully through today's most effective communication channels, driving purchasing decisions, deepening brand loyalty, and transforming the on-site experience. Simple yet sophisticated - Relevant DS is proudly women-owned and reshaping what's possible in digital signage. Learn more at relevantds or connect at...About ScreendollarsScreendollars is an independent media, industry information and cinema advertising company serving the theatrical film business. Its Sunday newsletter reaches approximately 330,000 subscribers, while its website provides industry news, box office reporting, release schedules, and an industry directory. Through its cinema advertising business and theater partnerships, Screendollars connects studios and advertisers with moviegoers. Learn more at screendollars.Media ContactsElizabeth DePaiva | Relevant DS... | 612.221.9788 | relevantdsThaddeus Bouchard | President, Screendollars... | screendollars

Elizabeth DePaiva

Relevant DS

+1 612-221-9788

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Relevant DS and Screendollars Bring Dynamic Digital One Sheets to Cinema Lobbies News Provided By Relevant DS November 13, 2026, 15:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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