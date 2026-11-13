Romance Meets High-Stakes Action: What A Boss Wants And Crash 2 Headline Rakuten Viki's November Lineup

In What a Boss Wants, Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, a brilliant technology entrepreneur whose professional success has done little to ease his persistent insomnia and emotional emptiness.

Catch the premiere of What a Boss Wants on November 11 and Crash 2 on November 16, alongside a growing lineup of fan-favorite K-dramas across Southeast Asia.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unlikely office romance, high-stakes investigations, and unpredictable twists are coming to Rakuten Viki this November. Headlining the platform's latest Southeast Asian slate are two exclusive titles: the romantic comedy What a Boss Wants, premiering November 11, and the adrenaline-fueled crime-action series Crash 2, arriving November 16-both streaming only on Viki.What happens when a wealthy CEO who seemingly has everything crosses paths with a woman leading two very different lives?In What a Boss Wants, Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, a brilliant technology entrepreneur whose professional success has done little to ease his persistent insomnia and emotional emptiness. When a betrayal by his business partner coincides with his father's demand to rescue a struggling entertainment company, Do Hyuk finds himself taking on an entirely new challenge.His ambitious solution is to create an AI-powered entertainer capable of transforming the company's fortunes. The search for his perfect muse leads him to Soo, a mysterious indie singer who bears a striking resemblance to his latest AI creation. Unknown to Do Hyuk, Soo is actually Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), a woman balancing her daytime job at a customer service center with her passion for music.Their paths cross under less-than-ideal circumstances, and a series of awkward encounters eventually leads Do Hyuk to discover her carefully guarded secret. Armed with this knowledge, he pressures Eun Chae into signing a three-month contract to become his secretary.What follows is an unconventional working relationship filled with clashing personalities, uncomfortable situations, and an attraction that neither is prepared to acknowledge. Based on the web novel of the same name by Sikeukeu, What a Boss Wants brings a mix of workplace comedy, romantic tension, and complications to Viki beginning November 11.Crime and Suspense Take the Spotlight in Crash 2 (Viki Exclusive)A traffic accident may seem straightforward, but in Crash, the truth is often far more complicated. The action-crime series follows a specialized police unit investigating insurance fraud, retaliatory driving, and suspicious road accidents across Seoul. The investigations continue with Crash 2, premiering on Viki on November 16.The team includes Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki), a brilliant but socially awkward investigator with an exceptional talent for reconstructing accident scenes. Despite his expertise in traffic-related crimes, he has one surprising limitation: he cannot drive.Joining him is Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young), a quick-thinking investigator who relies on sharp instincts and impressive martial arts skills to navigate dangerous situations. The team is led by the experienced Jung Chae Man (Heo Sung Tae), with automotive specialist Woo Dong Gi (Lee Ho Chul) and martial arts prodigy Eo Hyeon Gyeong (Choi Moon Hee) rounding out the unit.Adding fresh energy to the squad in Crash 2 is NCT's Jisung, who joins the TCI unit as its sharp, agile newest recruit-a standout addition that brings a dynamic new dimension to the team's chemistry both in the field and around the office.From staged accidents to deliberate acts of violence, the cases challenge the team's ability to distinguish genuine mishaps from calculated crimes. Along the way, their contrasting personalities and approaches to police work bring moments of humor to an otherwise high-pressure environment.For viewers looking to experience the team's origin stories, Viki will also drop the complete first season of Crash on November 16 alongside the Crash 2 premiere, making it seamless to catch up from day one.More K-Drama Favorites Join Viki's Growing LibraryViki is also expanding its collection of popular Korean dramas, bringing more beloved titles to viewers across Southeast Asia. Beginning November 20, fans can revisit the charming workplace romance Touch Your Heart, starring Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na, and the slice-of-life romantic comedy Because This Is My First Life, featuring Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min.Those in the mood for suspense can also catch Signal, the acclaimed crime thriller starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Cho Jin Woong.From new romances and gripping investigations to beloved K-drama favorites, viewers can explore Viki's latest additions and discover their next series to watch at .###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

Carla Moreno

Habi

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Romance Meets High-Stakes Action: What a Boss Wants and Crash 2 Headline Rakuten Viki's November Lineup News Provided By Habi Consulting Inc. November 13, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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