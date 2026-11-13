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Verified veteran reviews earned the Frisco practice top honors for doctoral-level Independent Medical Opinions and VA nexus letters nationwide.

- Dr. Aquilla EdwardsFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VMHA earned the 2026 BusinessRate award for Top Psychologists in Frisco. BusinessRate ranks local healthcare practices using verified Google review data. The platform measures client trust, review volume, and steady feedback over time without paid ads or sponsorships. The honor reflects consistent five-star reviews from veterans who relied on VMHA for clinical evaluations.Located near The Star in Frisco, Texas, VMHA helps veterans build strong medical evidence for a VA disability claim. The practice does not rely on outside contractor networks. VMHA pairs each veteran with its own team of licensed clinical psychologists (PhD and PsyD). These doctors evaluate PTSD, depression, anxiety, and secondary service connection claims tied to physical pain or injury.Many veterans face claim denials after brief compensation exams or missing military files. VMHA closes this gap with thorough clinical evaluations and competent medical evidence for initial claims, supplemental appeals, rating increases, and more specialized claims like early effective date. Doctors review military service treatment records and civilian health files before each secure video visit. Every Independent Medical Opinion (IMO) and VA nexus letter provides a clearly documented medical rationale. Reports follow DSM-5 rules and federal rating steps under 38 CFR. Veterans receive finished reports within 10 business days, or within five business days with priority service."Every veteran deserves an honest, thorough exam from a licensed doctor who respects military service," said Dr. Aquilla Edwards, Ph.D., Co-Founder of VMHA. "Our team measures each case against the VA rating schedule, per 38 CFR § 4.130, and writes custom reports backed by clinical science, never copy-and-paste templates."VMHA stands apart through ethical evaluations, high quality medical evidence, and clear pricing. The practice charges one flat upfront fee with flexible payment plans available and provides ongoing letter support throughout the claim at no extra cost. Unlike high-fee claim brokers and generic nexus letter mills, VMHA never takes a cut of a veteran's back pay or monthly benefits. Veterans can schedule a free phone consultation online at /get-started/.About VMHABased in Frisco, Texas, VMHA is a veteran-owned practice providing psychological IMOs and mental health nexus letters for veterans seeking VA disability benefits. VMHA serves veterans locally in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Texas, as well as nationwide across more than 44 states through secure PSYPACT telehealth. The practice partners with Veteran Service Organizations and helps veterans file their mental health claim with confidence. Learn more at .

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VMHA (Veteran Mental Health Assessment) Named Top Psychologists in Frisco by BusinessRate News Provided By Oblique Partners November 13, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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