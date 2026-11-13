Olympic Softball Legend Michele Smith To Lead Professional Softball League As Commissioner

Two-time Olympic softball gold medalist, National Softball Hall of Famer, and longtime ESPN analyst Michele Smith has been named commissioner of the Professional Softball League (PSL).

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two-time Olympic softball gold medalist, National Softball Hall of Famer, and longtime ESPN analyst Michele Smith has been named commissioner of the Professional Softball League (PSL), a women's professional fastpitch softball league preparing for its 2027 season. One of the sport's most accomplished and recognizable figures, Smith will help lead the growing league as it enters its next phase of growth.“Michele understands this sport from every angle,” said Quint Studer, chairman and CEO of Community Sports Partners (CSP), a strategic ownership and operating partner of the league.“She knows what players need to succeed, she knows how to connect with fans, and she has spent much of her career helping to grow the game. And she cares deeply about the athletes and communities this league will serve.”Smith brings a combination of experience, visibility, and commitment to the sport that makes her uniquely suited to the role:She knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. Smith helped lead Team USA to Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000. She understands the dedication, preparation, and support elite athletes need to succeed.She understands professional softball firsthand. Smith played professionally in Japan for 16 seasons, earning eight league championships and eight MVP awards. Having built her own career in women's professional softball, she understands the opportunities female athletes need and the challenges they face.She knows how to connect the sport with fans. As an ESPN analyst for more than 30 years, Smith has helped bring softball into homes across America, sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with generations of viewers. Her communication skills and national visibility will be valuable assets as the PSL grows its audience.She is passionate about creating opportunities for the next generation. Throughout her career, Smith has supported youth softball and advocated for female athletes, helping young girls see what is possible in the sport.For Smith, the opportunity to lead the PSL represents a chance to help create new possibilities for players and communities.“Softball has given me so much throughout my life, and I've seen firsthand what this sport can mean to athletes, families, and communities,” said Smith.“I'm excited about the opportunity to help build a league where talented women can continue competing at the highest level, where fans can connect with these incredible athletes, and where young girls can see a future for themselves in professional softball. The PSL has an opportunity to build something special, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.”Smith joins the PSL at an important time. Building on its first season of competition, the league recently announced a unified six-team structure and new strategic investment to support its growth. The Florida Vibe, Knoxville Miracle, St. Louis Gateway Gold, Atlanta Smoke, Kansas City Diamonds, and Birmingham Iron will compete in a 40-game season in 2027, culminating in the PSL Championship.As commissioner, Smith will help guide the PSL's growth and bring its six independently owned teams together under a unified league structure. Working with team owners, she will help establish shared standards; strengthen operations and support players; and build relationships with fans, sponsors, and communities.Beyond league operations, Smith will help teams build relationships with fans and sponsors, deepen their connections with local communities, and inspire young athletes. Her role will be central to advancing the PSL's vision of creating meaningful professional opportunities for women and building a league designed for lasting success.“I've had the opportunity to work with Michele and see firsthand how much she cares about this sport and the people who play it,” said Ryan Moore, owner of the Florida Vibe.“She's been a tremendous ambassador for softball at every level, from young girls just learning the game to college athletes and professional players. She understands what it takes to grow the sport, and she genuinely wants to see these women succeed. I can't think of a better person to help lead the PSL.”Additional details on rosters, the schedule, venues, media plans, partnerships, and player development opportunities will be announced as plans are finalized.Players, fans, prospective partners, and others interested in receiving information about future PSL opportunities may visit .# # #About the Professional Softball League:The Professional Softball League (PSL) exists to advance professional softball through a national league of independently owned member teams committed to competitive integrity, meaningful player opportunities, and long-term sustainability.With teams rooted in their local communities and supported by shared league resources and infrastructure, the PSL is working to expand opportunities for women; strengthen connections among players, fans, and communities; and build professional softball for generations to come.People First. Community Always. Opportunities for Generations.To learn more visit .About Community Sports Partners:Community Sports Partners (CSP) is a sports ownership and operating platform focused on building organizations that positively impact children, families, and communities. Founded by Quint Studer and John Shulman, CSP's portfolio includes the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Kansas City Monarchs, and Beloit Sky Carp, along with investments and initiatives across youth sports and family sports experiences.Community Sports Partners believes sports can be more than competition. At their best, sports create human connection, develop young people, bring families together, and strengthen communities.About Quint Studer:Quint Studer is a philanthropist, author, and community investor with extensive experience in professional sports and community development. He began his career as a special education teacher, where he worked to help every child reach their potential. That experience shaped a philosophy he has carried throughout his career: unlocking opportunities for people, organizations, and communities.Quint founded the Studer Community Institute and has played a significant role in the revitalization of Pensacola, Florida. He is the author of 17 books on leadership and community development. His Building a Vibrant Community: How Citizen-Powered Change Is Reshaping America (Revised and Updated Second Edition) is a blueprint for creating great places to live, work, and play. He believes sports can be a powerful catalyst for community pride, economic activity, and connection.He is particularly passionate about advancing women's athletics and strengthening the larger ecosystem around professional softball. Through his involvement with the Professional Softball League, he is committed to helping build a sustainable league that creates meaningful opportunities for women, helps athletes thrive, strengthens communities, engages families and fans, and moves the sport forward nationally. He brings to the PSL the same long-term vision, community-centered leadership, and commitment to excellence that have defined his career.To learn more about Quint, visit QuintStuder.

Dottie DeHart

DH&C

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Olympic Softball Legend Michele Smith to Lead Professional Softball League as Commissioner News Provided By DH&C November 13, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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