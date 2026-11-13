Rick Mantei Helps Provide Thanksgiving Meals Through Oliver Gospel Mission

Annual partnership helps provide meaningful holiday meals for families in need.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude and sharing a meal together. For families facing difficult circumstances, having food on the table can make the holiday especially meaningful.As part of this year's Thanksgiving initiative, Rick Mantei purchased $1,000 worth of food for Oliver Gospel Mission. The food will help the organization serve individuals and families in need during the holiday season.Rick partners with Oliver Gospel Mission every Thanksgiving, making the organization an important part of his annual efforts to give back. His continued involvement reflects a simple but powerful belief: everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.A warm meal provides more than nourishment. It can offer comfort, dignity and a sense of connection during a season centered on togetherness. Through his partnership with Oliver Gospel Mission, Rick hopes to help families experience those moments while easing some of the challenges they may be facing.This annual Thanksgiving tradition is one of the ways Rick works to support his community throughout the year. By purchasing food and supporting the mission's holiday initiative, he is helping Oliver Gospel Mission continue its work of caring for neighbors in need.For Rick, Thanksgiving is not only a time to be grateful-it is also an opportunity to turn gratitude into action and help more families share in the spirit of the holiday.About Rick ManteiRick Mantei is a retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and veteran who also served with the South Carolina Air National Guard. Guided by the values of service and responsibility, Rick remains actively involved in efforts that strengthen his community and support families in need. His annual partnership with Oliver Gospel Mission reflects his commitment to helping others and making the holiday season more meaningful.Learn more about Rick Mantei at

Rick Mantei

Rick Mantei

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Rick Mantei Helps Provide Thanksgiving Meals Through Oliver Gospel Mission News Provided By webFEAT Complete November 13, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Military Industry



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