ETENWOLF Goes Beyond Tire Inflation With The New Cordless Vacuum At SEMA 2026

ETENWOLF at SEMA Show 2026

ETENWOLF DB1 Portable Car Vacuum at SEMA Show 2026

ETENWOLF scheduled to launch the DB1 cordless vacuum and T800 digital tire pressure gauge in the first quarter of 2027.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ETENWOLF just showed off some new products at the SEMA Show in LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, during November 3 ~6, 2026. They introduced a cordless vacuum, called the DB1, which is great for cleaning inside cars, homes, and garages. Along with the DB1, they also previewed the T800 digital tire pressure gauge. Both of these products are set to hit the market in the first part of 2027.The DB1 is a great addition to ETENWOLF's lineup, helping you tackle the mess that comes with having passengers, pets, and road trips. It's perfect for picking up dry dirt and pet hair, and the hose is really long - it stretches out to 3.28 feet, or about 1 meter. This means you can get into all the tight spaces, like between the seats, around the seat rails, and down into the footwells, all without having to squeeze the whole vacuum into those tight spots.This vacuum is equipped with a 55 mm brushless blower and can produce up to 350 W of power. It has four different settings, so you can choose the right amount of power for the job - whether it's just a quick tidy or something that needs a bit more oomph. On the lowest setting, it has a suction power of at least 13.5 kPa, which increases to 21.5 kPa on medium, 23 kPa on high, and 25 kPa when you switch to boost mode. This gives you a lot of control over the suction power, depending on what you're trying to clean.The DB1 gets its power from a 72 Wh lithium-ion battery that supports vacuuming for 20~30 minutes depending on the vacuum power level. It can run non-stop until the battery runs out because it's designed for continuous use. The DB1 also supports fast charging with 45 W USB-C Power Delivery. On the highest setting, it can last around 14 minutes without a load. But the actual time it takes to clean will depend on the mode you choose and the conditions it's being used in.The DB1 is pretty lightweight, coming in at around 4.85 pounds, and it's not too big either, measuring 8.86 × 5.87 × 10.63 inches. It's also got some built-in safety features that prevent things like overcharging, running out of power, too much current, short circuits, the motor getting stuck, and getting too hot.The T800 is all about keeping it simple and going back to ETENWOLF's beginnings in tire care. It's a handy tool that lets you do a few things at once: check the air pressure in a tire, add air from an outside source if it's too low, and let air out if the pressure gets too high. This makes it easy to get the pressure just right.The device has a built-in battery that lasts a while - it's a 2,600 mAh lithium-ion battery with 9.62 Wh of power. This battery makes the digital parts work. To inflate something, you need to connect it to an air supply from outside. The gauge can measure air pressure from 3 to 160 psi and it's pretty accurate, usually within ±1 psi. You can see the readings in different units like psi, bar, and kPa.The T800 comes with a long, 17-inch hose that has a quick-clip connector, so you can put the display wherever you want and still have it attached to the valve. It's pretty small, measuring just 1.26 × 9.13 × 4.72 inches. This tool is great for checking and adjusting pressure on all kinds of vehicles, like cars, trucks, and even bicycles, as long as they're within its pressure range.If you're a retailer or distributor who wants to know more about the DB1 and T800 before they come out in Q1 2027, you can reach out to ETENWOLF's sales team. For things like product details and media questions, you should talk to their marketing team.About ETENWOLFETENWOLF makes handy tools that you can take with you to help with your car and when you're outdoors. They have things like devices to fill up your tires, tools to check the air in your tires, gadgets to jump-start your car, and air pumps. If you want to know more, you can check out their website at .

Emery Wei

ETENWOLF USA Inc

+1 972-813-9572

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ETENWOLF Goes Beyond Tire Inflation with the New Cordless Vacuum at SEMA 2026 News Provided By ETENWOLF USA Inc November 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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