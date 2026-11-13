PROJECT CHILD: PERFECT KNIGHT, A Dark Supernatural Thriller, Now Renting On Bloodstream TV Ahead Of Prime Video Debut

Official Trailer Out Now; Studio Dome Presents the Sci-Fi Horror Film From Writer-Directors Robin Deeter and Damian C. King, Starring Breakout Rebecca Stought

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Studio Dome 's PROJECT CHILD: PERFECT KNIGHT is available now for early-access rental on BloodStream TV, ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. The science fiction, action and horror feature is written, directed and produced by Robin Deeter and Damian C. King for PSY Spark Productions, and produced by Rob Mulligan. The film's official trailer can be viewed here, and horror fans can rent the film now at Bloodstream.

The film follows Julia Perryman (Rebecca Stoughton), who has spent five years running from the death of her younger sister, killed by a demon. She channels that grief into training as an agent of the Directorate, a covert order that hunts human souls corrupted by a powerful force, using a soul-powered ability called the Psyspark. Her mentor, Derek Knowall (Robin Deeter), is everything she is not: measured, loyal and unshakeable.

On her first real mission, Julia defies orders and rescues a young girl marked for death. That single act of mercy sets a conspiracy in motion and puts her back in the path of Abraxas, the demon that killed her sister. As Julia discovers her own abilities, she begins to question the Directorate's cardinal rule, sacrifice the few for the many, and its belief that every corrupted soul is a threat to be eliminated. And as Julia and Derek fall for each other, that same rule forces Derek to choose between the woman he loves and the order he has devoted his life to. It is a story about grief, justice, mercy and the cost of choosing duty over love, told under the film's tagline: We Fall Only to Rise.

The film stars Rebecca Stoughton, recently highlighted by People and Deadline as one of the most notable stars working in vertical drama today. Her more than 40 vertical drama titles have drawn over 614 million views on ReelShort, DramaBox and similar platforms. Stoughton is joined by Robin Deeter, as well as Damian C. King and Jack Pearson, who together have appeared in more than 200 feature, web and television projects, along with vertical drama favorites Kalinda Grey, Kaitlin Sanders and Emily Gately. The ensemble also includes Eric

Parham, Charlit Dae, Sai Yang, Elizabeth Navello and Sebla Demi.

Deeter, who was born in Korea and adopted by an American family at age seven, is an award-recognized actor, writer and director whose background spans musical theater and songwriting. King has more than 35 credits as a producer and director and has created hundreds of episodes, features and shorts for web and television that have reached hundreds of millions of viewers. Together they built the world of the Directorate, the Psyspark and the mysterious entity Ikol as original IP with room to grow into sequels and series storytelling.

The action-driven production draws on martial-arts and sword-fighting disciplines, with that training required for multiple roles, including the lead. Behind the camera, the film's department heads include cinematographer Alex Raaen, composer Michael Rubino and editor Matt Pavlo.

On the festival circuit, PROJECT CHILD: PERFECT KNIGHT was a 2026 semifinalist for Best Feature at Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, and won Best Director for Deeter and King, as well as Best Editing, at the 2026 Hollywood International Diversity Film Festival.

"We wanted to make a genre film with real emotional stakes. Julia and Derek are fighting demons, but the hardest battle is the one between love and duty. Having the film available now on BloodStream and on Amazon on December 1 means audiences everywhere can finally step into this world with us," said actor, writer, director and producer Robin Deeter.

"Project Child pulls you in with supernatural action, but it stays with you because of Julia's choice: destroy the corrupted or believe they can be saved. That conflict gives the film a heart beneath the spectacle, and it's exactly the kind of independent genre storytelling we want to champion," said David Josh Lawrence, Head of Acquisitions at Studio Dome.

Release Details

PROJECT CHILD: PERFECT KNIGHT

Early-access rental: Available now on BloodStream TV

Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Distributor: Studio Dome

Genre: Science fiction, action, horror

Running time: 109 minutes

Trailer:

Poster and production stills:

IMDb: PROJECT CHILD: PERFECT KNIGHT

Website: thepsyspark

About PROJECT CHILD: PERFECT KNIGHT

Written and directed by Robin Deeter and Damian C. King. Produced by Robin Deeter, Damian C. King and Rob Mulligan. Cinematography by Alex Raaen, music by Michael Rubino, editing by Matt Pavlo. Starring Rebecca Stoughton, Robin Deeter, Damian C. King, Jack Pearson, Kalinda Grey, Kaitlin Sanders, Emily Gately, Eric Parham, Charlit Dae, Sai Yang, Elizabeth Navello and Sebla Demi. A PSY Spark Productions film, presented by Studio Dome. English language. Running time: 109 minutes.

About Studio Dome

Studio Dome is a technology-driven global film and television distribution and content services company operating at the intersection of technology and creativity. The company combines global licensing and distribution with proprietary technology, localization, content delivery, rights management, financial reporting, channel operations and direct-to-consumer streaming. Its growing operations include Glass House Distribution and horror streaming service BloodStream.

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Amy Prenner

The Prenner Group

+1 310-709-1101

Official trailer for "Project Child Perfect Knight"

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