Las Vegas Company Offers $702 A Month And $7,020 Grand Prize To Ease High Bills

Six monthly $702 prizes and one $7,020 grand prize for Las Vegas area residents.

Giveaway timeline: October 2026 through April 2027.

Johnny On The Spot's 702 Home Relief Giveaway offers six monthly $702 checks and a $7,020 grand prize, free to enter for homeowners and renters.

- John Freeman, OwnerLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Johnny On The Spot, a local, family-owned and veteran-owned Las Vegas home services company, is giving back to the community that has supported it for more than 15 years with Johnny's 702 Home Relief Giveaway, a six-month sweepstakes with $11,232 in total prizes.From October 2026 through March 2027, one randomly selected Las Vegas Valley resident will win $702 each month to help with household bills. Every monthly entry also counts toward a $7,020 grand prize, so people who enter every month have more chances to win. The final monthly winner will be drawn in early April, and the grand prize winner will be announced April 26, 2027.The prize amounts recognize Las Vegas's 702 area code. The giveaway website, 702johnnys, also spells the company's phone number, 702-JOHNNYS, so it's easy to remember either way. The program gives the company a way to thank the community that has supported it and offer residents some relief with everyday expenses.“I wanted to give back to the community that has supported my business. Gas bills are high right now. Utility bills are high. The holidays are right around the corner. Let's give some money back,” said John Freeman, owner of Johnny On The Spot.Las Vegas Valley residents age 18 and older may enter once per month at 702johnnys, including homeowners and renters. No purchase or service appointment is necessary, and entrants do not need to be existing customers. Grand prize entries add up to as many as six per person.November entries are open through November 30, 2026. Confirmed winners will be shared on Fox 5's More Show, Johnny On The Spot's website and social media channels. Visit 702johnnys to enter and review the official rules.About Johnny On The SpotJohnny On The Spot is a family-owned, veteran-owned, locally owned home services company providing plumbing, heating and air conditioning services across the Las Vegas Valley. The company has served local residents since 2011. Learn more at johnnys.

Kimberly Webber, Marketing Director

Johnny On The Spot

+1 702-564-6697

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Johnny's 702 Home Relief Giveaway

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Las Vegas Company Offers $702 a Month and $7,020 Grand Prize to Ease High Bills News Provided By Johnny On The Spot November 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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