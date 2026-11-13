Analysis Of Market Segmentation For Blockchain Technology In Aerospace And Defense Highlights Significant Growth

Blockchain Technology In Aerospace And Defense Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Blockchain Technology in Aerospace and Defense Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aerospace and defense sector is increasingly turning to innovative technologies to enhance security and operational efficiency. Among these, blockchain technology is gaining significant attention for its ability to provide secure data management and improve transparency across complex supply chains. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping blockchain adoption in aerospace and defense.

Blockchain Technology in Aerospace and Defense Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The market for blockchain technology in aerospace and defense has witnessed rapid growth recently. It is forecasted to expand from $1.47 billion in 2025 to $1.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This earlier growth phase has been driven by a surge in demand for greater transparency in aerospace and defense supply chains, an increased requirement for tamper-proof asset records, heightened concerns about counterfeit components, the expanding use of digital maintenance documentation, and a growing need for secure data sharing among multiple parties.

Download a free sample of the blockchain technology in aerospace and defense market report:



Looking ahead, the market is set to grow even more swiftly, reaching $3.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9%. The forecasted growth is largely fueled by the increasing need for blockchain-enabled coordination of cross-border defense supply chains, automation of procurement processes via smart contracts, wider adoption of decentralized identity management, real-time tracking of asset provenance, and trusted data exchanges across allied defense networks. Key trends anticipated during this period include broader implementation of blockchain for supply chain traceability, secure management of asset lifecycles, expanding use of smart contracts for defense transactions, rising demand for tamper-resistant maintenance and overhaul records, and growing deployment of decentralized identity and access control systems.

Understanding Blockchain Technology's Role in Aerospace and Defense

Blockchain technology in aerospace and defense involves using decentralized digital ledger systems to securely capture, verify, and manage transactions, data, and asset information across the sector's operations. This technology creates transparent, tamper-proof, and traceable exchanges of information among authorized users, enhancing visibility in supply chains, streamlining asset lifecycle management, securing communications, and strengthening overall operational integrity.

View the full blockchain technology in aerospace and defense market report:



Key Factors Fueling Blockchain Market Growth in Aerospace and Defense

One of the foremost drivers behind the growth of blockchain in aerospace and defense is the escalating threat of cyberattacks targeting this sector. These cybersecurity risks involve malicious intrusions aimed at critical digital infrastructure, communication networks, operational systems, and sensitive defense data, which can disrupt operations and jeopardize national security. The rapid pace of digital transformation in aerospace has expanded vulnerability due to interconnected systems, cloud technologies, and integrated defense operations.

This increase in cybersecurity threats has pushed the adoption of blockchain technology, as it offers secure and tamper-resistant data sharing, robust identity and access management, greater transparency across supply chains, and protection of mission-critical information from unauthorized access and cyber threats. For instance, a report by Thales S.A. in June 2025 highlighted a 600% year-over-year surge in cyberattacks against the aviation and aerospace supply chain, noting 27 attacks from January 2024 to April 2025. Such developments underscore how growing cybersecurity concerns are propelling blockchain market expansion in aerospace and defense.

Dominant and Emerging Regions in the Blockchain Aerospace and Defense Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for blockchain technology in aerospace and defense. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes other key areas such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and regional opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Analysis of Market Segmentation for Blockchain Technology in Aerospace and Defense Highlights Significant Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Science, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.