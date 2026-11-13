Asgard Northwest Helps Jefferson Elementary Thunder Run Raise Over $50,000

Snohomish County general contractor helps raise over $50,000 for student enrichment grants, assemblies, and free family events at Jefferson Elementary.

- Jason Darling

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Asgard Northwest, a leading Everett general contractor known for home renovation, remodeling, and home improvement projects throughout Snohomish and King County, is celebrating the success of the 4th Annual Jefferson Elementary Thunder Run. For the second consecutive year, Asgard Northwest supported the event as a Gold Level sponsor, helping the school raise more than $50,000 for students and families in the Jefferson Elementary Charger community.

The Thunder Run is Jefferson Elementary's largest annual fundraiser. This year's two-week event ran from October 5 through October 16, 2026, and brought together students, parents, teachers, and Everett-area supporters to raise money for programs that benefit every student at the school. The event ended with Run Day, when students took to the field to run laps while families, teachers, and community sponsors cheered them on.

Where the Money Goes

The more than $50,000 raised will directly support students and families at Jefferson Elementary throughout the school year. Funds will pay for school-wide assemblies that bring educational and inspiring programs to every classroom, along with student enrichment grants and specialist enrichment grants that expand learning opportunities beyond the standard curriculum.

The money will also help the school host free community events that bring Jefferson families together, including Fall Family Fun Night, Bingo Night, and the school Carnival. Because these events are free, every family in the Charger community can take part, regardless of cost.

Gold Level Sponsorship and Run Day

As a Gold Level sponsor, Asgard Northwest's name and logo appeared on the official Thunder Run t-shirts given to more than 500 students. The company was also featured on the Thunder Run banner, listed in the Jefferson Elementary yearbook, and recognized on the school's website and social media channels.

Owner Jason Darling also joined students and families on the field for Run Day, cheering on runners and celebrating with the Jefferson community.

“Seeing more than 500 kids out on the field in those shirts was the best part of the whole thing,” said Darling.“As Jefferson alumni, and with my own sons at Jefferson now, this school means a lot to us. We're grateful to every family and business in Everett who stepped up to make this year such a success.”

In a thank-you letter to Asgard Northwest, the Jefferson Elementary Thunder Run organizers thanked the company for its continued support of the school and the Charger community, and noted they were glad to see the Asgard Northwest team out on the field on Run Day.

To learn more about the Thunder Run and Jefferson Elementary PTA programs, visit .

Building Homes and Community in Everett

Asgard Northwest has built its reputation as a trusted general contractor serving Everett, Mukilteo, Lynnwood, Marysville, Bothell, and surrounding Snohomish and King County communities. As a locally owned business, the company works with homeowners in the same neighborhoods where its owners grew up, went to school, and are now raising their own families.

The company specializes in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, full home renovations, deck and exterior upgrades, and custom home improvement projects. Every project includes start-to-finish project management, quality materials, and clear communication, so homeowners know what to expect from the first estimate to the final walkthrough.

Whether a family is updating an outdated kitchen, adding a modern bathroom, building a new deck for outdoor living, or taking on a whole-home renovation, Asgard Northwest brings the same attention to detail and care to every job. That commitment to quality workmanship has made the company a go-to choice for homeowners looking for a reliable Everett general contractor.

A Commitment to Giving Back

Community involvement is a core part of the business. In addition to the Thunder Run, Asgard Northwest sponsors the Everett Boys & Girls Club Basketball Program, supporting local youth both in and out of the classroom. For a company built on craftsmanship and long-term relationships, investing in local schools and youth programs is a natural extension of the values behind every home renovation project.

“Every remodel or renovation we take on is about helping a family love where they live,” said Darling.“Supporting the Thunder Run is the same idea, just on a bigger scale.”

Asgard Northwest plans to keep supporting Jefferson Elementary and other Everett-area schools and youth programs, and encourages other local businesses to get involved in their communities. [Confirm with Jason]

About Asgard Northwest

Asgard Northwest is a full-service general contractor based in Everett, Washington, serving homeowners across Snohomish and King County. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels, full home renovations, deck and exterior improvements, and custom home upgrades, with a focus on craftsmanship, reliability, and community investment.

For more information about Asgard Northwest's general contracting, home renovation, and remodeling services in Everett and the surrounding area, or to request an estimate, visit .

Jason Darling

Asgard NW

+1 425-366-0404

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Asgard Northwest Helps Jefferson Elementary Thunder Run Raise Over $50,000 News Provided By Asgard NW November 13, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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