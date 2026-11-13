Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins Devotees For Light And Sound Show In Sonia Vihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP President Harsh Malhotra joined devotees and tourists for a grand light and sound show in Sonia Vihar that brought to life the divine stories of Mother Yamuna and Lord Shri Krishna, said an official on Friday.

Sharing information about the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on X,“The waves of the Yamuna adorned with lights, and the divine splendour of our eternal culture all around.”

“On the auspicious occasion of the Chhath festival, a grand light and sound show in Sonia Vihar brought to life the divine stories of Mother Yamuna and Lord Shri Krishna. With electric river cruises, a musical fountain and a beautiful riverfront, the Namo Yamuna River Safari is adding a new chapter to tourism in Delhi,” said CM Gupta.

“The Honourable State President and Union Minister of State, Shri Harsh Malhotra, MP Shri Manoj Tiwari, Cabinet Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shri Kapil Mishra, Shri Ravinder Indraj and other dignitaries attended this enchanting event,” wrote CM Gupta on X.

In another development, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is extremely unfortunate that during its 10 years in power, the Aam Aadmi Party government was negligent in providing clean, permanent and temporary ghats to Chhath devotees.

And today, when "AAP" is out of power and the BJP government is working to increase facilities for Chhath devotees, "AAP" leaders in Delhi are making baseless statements regarding the development of temporary ghats, he said.

During ten years in power, "AAP" leaders did not provide facilities to Chhath devotees, and today when the BJP government is engaged in providing facilities, "AAP" leaders are engaged in obstructing the facilities. One example of this is obstructing the work for the past two years by making baseless statements regarding the development of Vasudev Ghat, Kapoor said.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson said that the people of Delhi, especially the Purvanchal community settled here, are unable to understand that when around 1,000 small and large temporary ghats can be built across Delhi by filling them with water from tankers, then why do "AAP" leaders have so much objection to the development of a new Chhath ghat with clean water at Vasudev Ghat?

They should note that the new ghat will also have Yamuna water, he said.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson said,“I wish AAP leaders would accept this reality that they have no respect for the Purvanchal community's festival of faith, Chhath; otherwise, they would not be making this sacred nature-worship festival controversial year after year.”