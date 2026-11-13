Rajasthan Govt Announces Rs 9,321 Crore Special Package For Drought-Hit Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) As Rajasthan has received approximately 20 per cent less than its average annual rainfall during the monsoon season, 87 tehsils across 15 districts have been declared drought-affected.

Of these, 73 tehsils have been classified as severely drought-affected, while 14 fall under the moderately drought-affected category.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the Rajasthan government had arranged a special package of Rs 9,321 crore to provide relief to drought-affected areas of the state.

He directed officials to closely monitor relief and disaster management operations and ensure the availability of drinking water, irrigation facilities and fodder for farmers, livestock owners and the general public.

Chairing a review meeting of the Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence Department at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma instructed officials to remain in constant coordination with district administrations and ensure that relief measures were implemented effectively.

He said fodder depots should be operated systematically in districts that had received below-normal rainfall, according to local requirements.

He also directed officials to ensure adequate drinking water and fodder for livestock through gaushalas (cow shelters). Livelihood opportunities for affected families

The Chief Minister directed the Rural Development Department to undertake employment and livelihood-related activities in drought-affected areas through VB-G RAM G, Rajeevika and housing schemes.

He also instructed officials to prepare assessment reports based on girdawari (crop damage assessment) of Kharif crops in affected districts and take necessary steps to provide relief to farmers who had suffered crop losses.

Sharma directed the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to ensure adequate drinking water supplies in affected areas in accordance with contingency plans.

He instructed the Electricity Department to prioritise electricity connections for tube wells and ensure proper arrangements for transporting drinking water wherever required.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence) Bhaskar A. Sawant, and senior officials from the departments of Public Health Engineering, Revenue, Animal Husbandry, Gaupalan, Agriculture and Horticulture, Cooperation, Finance, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Water Resources attended the meeting.