Global Vibration Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI, Iiot, And Wireless Sensors Drive Predictive Maintenance Growth And Recurring Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vibration Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global vibration monitoring systems market is experiencing strong growth as industrial organizations prioritize predictive maintenance, asset optimization, workplace safety, and reduced unplanned equipment downtime. Demand is increasing across oil & gas, power generation, manufacturing, mining, automotive, aerospace, chemicals, and other asset-intensive industries.

Companies are replacing reactive maintenance practices with predictive strategies supported by real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and machine learning. These technologies help identify imbalance, misalignment, bearing failures, mechanical looseness, structural abnormalities, and other equipment issues before they cause costly operational disruptions. Increasing investments in smart factories, energy infrastructure modernization, and industrial digital transformation are expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Technology Trends and Market Dynamics

Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital twin technologies are reshaping the vibration monitoring systems market. Connected platforms now support remote monitoring, automated diagnostics, real-time alerts, and data-driven maintenance planning. AI-based analytics and machine learning are also improving fault detection, equipment condition assessment, and maintenance scheduling.

Hardware remains a significant market segment, supported by demand for accelerometers, proximity probes, velocity sensors, vibration transmitters, vibration meters, analyzers, and data acquisition units. Sensor miniaturization, low-power technologies, and wireless connectivity are broadening deployment across industrial environments.

Software is expected to record strong growth as organizations invest in predictive maintenance platforms, cloud-based analytics, trend analysis, remote access, and integration with enterprise asset management systems. Services covering installation, calibration, system integration, consulting, maintenance, and ongoing monitoring are also becoming increasingly important.

Wireless vibration monitoring systems present notable growth opportunities by reducing installation complexity and infrastructure requirements while improving access to remote or difficult-to-reach equipment. IoT-enabled vibration monitoring systems further support cloud-based analysis, industrial automation integration, and scalable equipment health monitoring.

Market growth may be constrained by high initial implementation costs, integration challenges, limited technical expertise, and cybersecurity concerns in connected industrial environments. Providers are responding with plug-and-play solutions, subscription-based software, remote monitoring services, simplified deployment models, and cost-effective wireless platforms.

Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the vibration monitoring systems market by component, system type, monitoring type, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.



Component: Hardware, software, and services are assessed, with hardware maintaining a substantial role and software gaining momentum through AI-based diagnostics and cloud analytics.

System type: Online monitoring systems lead critical applications requiring continuous oversight and real-time alerts, while portable systems remain important for periodic inspection, troubleshooting, and maintenance.

Monitoring type: Machine condition monitoring represents the largest application area, while structural health monitoring is expanding across aerospace, infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

Technology: Wired systems retain demand in critical industrial facilities, while wireless and IoT-enabled systems are expected to achieve significant adoption.

Application: Motors and pumps, turbines and compressors, gearboxes and bearings, fans and blowers, and other rotating equipment are central to market demand. End-use industry: Oil & gas and power generation remain major users, while manufacturing adoption is accelerating through smart factory and predictive maintenance initiatives.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific represents a significant growth market due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, increased automation, and investment in smart manufacturing. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors to regional demand.

North America maintains a strong market position based on advanced industrial infrastructure, broad adoption of predictive maintenance, established technology providers, and increasing IIoT deployment across manufacturing, energy, and aerospace. Europe is expected to achieve steady growth, supported by Industry 4.0 programs, energy efficiency requirements, and asset optimization initiatives in Germany, France, the U.K., and other markets.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as industrial development accelerates, energy infrastructure is modernized, and awareness of predictive maintenance benefits increases.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying as vibration monitoring system providers expand their sensor portfolios, software platforms, analytical capabilities, connectivity features, and industry-specific applications. Strategic priorities include product innovation, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and integration with industrial automation environments.

Leading companies are developing connected condition monitoring ecosystems that combine sensors, edge computing, cloud platforms, analytics software, and remote monitoring. Collaboration among solution providers, equipment manufacturers, industrial automation companies, and end users is also improving interoperability and accelerating application-specific product development.

Companies profiled in the report include SKF Group, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation), Bruel & Kjar Vibro (Spectris plc), Meggitt PLC (Parker Hannifin Corporation), and Analog Devices, Inc.

Report Value for Stakeholders



Provides market size estimates and long-term growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and technology trends.

Identifies high-growth components, systems, technologies, applications, industries, and regions.

Examines predictive maintenance, AI-based diagnostics, wireless sensing, IoT-enabled monitoring, and industrial analytics.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technology capabilities, strategic initiatives, and competitive positioning.

Reviews product launches, partnerships, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion strategies. Supports investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and maintenance optimization.

The report provides actionable intelligence for vibration monitoring system manufacturers, industrial automation companies, equipment manufacturers, maintenance service providers, investors, and other participants seeking to capitalize on growing demand for predictive maintenance and real-time equipment health monitoring.

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